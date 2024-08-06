Tenerife: From Volcanic Peaks to Coastal Charms 

Located in the heart of the Canary Islands, Tenerife invites travelers with its unmatched natural beauty, exemplary gastronomy, and vibrant cultural scene. From the dramatic volcanic landscapes of UNESCO-listed Teide National Park, home to Spain’s tallest peak, to its contrasting beaches of golden and black volcanic sands, Tenerife offers a diverse and captivating environment. To learn more about this awe-inspiring island and why you should visit, keep reading!

Culture, History, and Nature:

Known for its exceptional subtropical climate year-round, Tenerife is an ideal destination for those seeking both relaxation and adventure. The island offers numerous opportunities to explore its rich history and culture. The Carnival is a vibrant celebration that takes place immediately before Lent, with its dates varying between February and March, depending on the year. The island offers numerous opportunities to explore its rich history and culture, and one of the most spectacular events is the Carnival de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which spans 15 days and is filled with flamboyance and fun. The celebration kicks off with the Carnival Queen’s gala on the first Wednesday, drawing thousands to witness the festivities, which feature elaborate costumes, musical performances, parades, and dancing.

Visitors can wander through the streets of La Laguna, a UNESCO World Heritage site, experiencing its colonial architecture and bustling markets. La Laguna’s old town is a treasure trove of historic churches, typical places to enjoy and buy local products, artistic sites, and palaces. This historic quarter, once the capital of the island, is linked to the current capital city, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, by a tram. During Easter Week, La Laguna holds a significant celebration, unique in the Canary Islands. Each night, saints accompanied by brotherhoods walk through the old quarter. The highlight is the Magna Procession on Good Friday, where processions gather at the Cathedral and move into the streets. The Procession of Silence, featuring the dead Christ, is held early in the morning at the Parish Church of Santo Domingo, making this a deeply enriching cultural experience for visitors.

The natural beauty of Tenerife is simply breathtaking, particularly at iconic sites like Anaga Country Park, situated in the island’s oldest region. Here, winding valleys, turquoise waters, and majestic mountain ranges earned the park UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status in 2015. The towering Teide Volcano at 12,198 feet, the world’s third-tallest volcano if measured from the ocean floor. The dramatic cliffs of Los Gigantes, plunging almost vertically into the ocean, present a unique sight best experienced by renting a speedboat or sailboat to explore the stunning coastline. Montaña Amarilla epitomizes Tenerife’s volcanic landscape with its serene beach hidden in an ancient volcanic crater, inviting visitors to enjoy a swim in its crystalline waters.

No visit to Tenerife would be complete without experiencing its diverse beaches. Playa de las Américas, near the island’s southwest tip, features international restaurants, hotels, nightlife, and beautiful golden sandy beaches. For those seeking a picturesque black sand beach, Playa Jardín in Puerto de la Cruz offers stunning views of Mount Teide and is an ideal spot to visit.

The charcos, or natural pools, are among the world’s most unique attractions. Formed from hardened lava and fed by ocean water, these unforgettable pools exhibit rich colors, intriguing shapes, and diverse aquatic vegetation. Some of the best charcos to visit include Charco de los Chochos, Charco del Rayo, and Charco de la Laja. A visit to any of the natural pools on the island promises a tranquil swimming experience in a safe environment suitable for both children and adults alike.

Gastronomy:

Visitors to Tenerife are in for a culinary treat. The island’s rich gastronomy highlights unique local products and dishes, such as papas arrugadas and mojo sauces, honey made from endemic bees, bananas with a Protected Geographical Indication (the only banana in the world to earn this accolade), almogrote, and goat cheese. The island boasts a wealth of local seafood including sama, wreckfish, parrot fish, tuna, and sardines, offering a taste of the Atlantic’s bounty enjoyed best along the beautiful shores of Tenerife. Noteworthy are the island’s 7 Michelin-starred restaurants, offering diverse options catering to all tastes.

Exploring Tenerife’s vineyards reveals a world of exceptional wines cultivated in fertile volcanic soils under an optimal warm, subtropical climate. This island’s vineyards boast ancient vines, some supported by banana peels, nurturing distinctive listán grape varietals such as listán negro, listán blanco, and listán prieto. With its unique terroir and ideal conditions, Tenerife has emerged as a premier destination for wine enthusiasts seeking distinctive and world-class vintages.

Excursions and Activities:

Whether you’re drawn to thrilling water sports in crystal-blue waters or prefer serene hikes along scenic trails, Tenerife caters to every traveler’s desires. The island’s favorable sea conditions offer exciting activities such as scuba diving, Jet-Skiing, surfing, sailing, snorkeling, hiking, and more. For those seeking a more relaxed experience, there are opportunities for whale-watching, stargazing safaris, whale and dolphin tours, yacht trips, and wine tastings. Exploring local markets like Mercado Nuestra Señora de África in Santa Cruz or Mercadillo de Costa Adeje allows visitors to witness firsthand the talent and creativity of local artisans.

Travel and Amenities:

Tenerife is renowned for the genuine hospitality of its people, whose warm welcome enriches the authenticity of your vacation. With excellent transportation options including two airports and convenient ferry services to neighboring islands, Tenerife serves as the perfect gateway to explore the wider beauty of the Canary archipelago. Direct flights from Newark with United Airlines provide great air connections, ensuring convenient travel. Additionally, numerous cruise lines offer itineraries covering the Canary Islands and other islands in the Macaronesian Region. La Palma, La Gomera, and El Hierro each offer unique landscapes and cultures without leaving the region. Accommodations range from luxury resorts to more budget-friendly options, catering to a variety of preferences.

WhyTenerife? Platform:

Tenerife is not just a paradise of natural beauty, but also a hub for business and investment, highlighted by the WhyTenerife? initiative. This platform showcases the island’s strategic advantages, economic opportunities, and strong infrastructure, making it a top choice for global enterprises, digital start-ups, and investors. WhyTenerife? brings together public and private institutions like the Port Authority of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the Island Council (Cabildo), the Chamber of Commerce of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, the Tourism and Economic Development Agency (Turismo de Tenerife), the Canary Islands Special Zone (ZEC), and the Free Trade Zone of Tenerife. The initiative eases the way into Tenerife’s business environment, supporting companies in establishing or expanding operations and promoting sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and tourism, among others.

Additionally, WhyTenerife? hosts networking events to connect businesses and investors, sharing success stories to inspire new ventures. Tenerife offers a seamless blend of natural wonders and thriving business opportunities, appealing to both leisure travelers and business professionals alike.

In all, Tenerife offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, rich culture, and thriving business opportunities. Whether you visit to explore its breathtaking landscapes, indulge in its diverse cuisines, or tap into its dynamic business environment through WhyTenerife?, the island promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor. Discover Tenerife and immerse yourself in a destination that captivates visitors with charm and potential.

By Danielle Morris