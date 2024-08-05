August 5, 2024

Do Good While Traveling

You can do some good for the Earth while you’re traveling to distant lands — or even just a few miles from home.

Here are a few ways recommended by the European hotel group Green Pearls:

  • When you’re visiting new places, use public transportation or walk, when possible, rather than driving. You’ll see more and help keep pollutants out of the air.
  • Find out about beach or forest clean-ups in the area and pitch in.
  • At your hotel, waive daily housekeeping. Reuse your towels when possible. Some hotels offer a donation to sustainability-minded organizations for each day you pass on having your room cleaned.
  • As a day’s excursion, get to know the destination and meet some locals by getting involved in tree-planting campaigns.

Every little bit helps.

By Alex Darlington

