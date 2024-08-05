Do Good While Traveling

You can do some good for the Earth while you’re traveling to distant lands — or even just a few miles from home.

Here are a few ways recommended by the European hotel group Green Pearls:

When you’re visiting new places, use public transportation or walk, when possible, rather than driving. You’ll see more and help keep pollutants out of the air.

Find out about beach or forest clean-ups in the area and pitch in.

At your hotel, waive daily housekeeping. Reuse your towels when possible. Some hotels offer a donation to sustainability-minded organizations for each day you pass on having your room cleaned.

As a day’s excursion, get to know the destination and meet some locals by getting involved in tree-planting campaigns.

Every little bit helps.

By Alex Darlington

