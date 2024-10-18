Sun Princess Arrives at Port Everglades

Sun Princess, Princess Cruises’ newest ship, debuted this week in Fort Lauderdale after a successful Mediterranean season. Introduced in February 2024, the ship can accommodate 4,300 guests.

Actress Hannah Waddingham served as the godmother during the naming ceremony in Barcelona in April. From October 14 to early April 2025, Sun Princess will offer seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, departing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

“As Sun Princess begins cruising to the Caribbean from Port Everglades, we look forward to introducing new guests to the most impressive, luxurious and stunning Love Boat ever created.” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We are proud to be home-porting this remarkable ship in Ft. Lauderdale and extend our deep appreciation to Port Everglades for their ongoing partnership.”

sun princess highlights

Sun Princess is the cruise line’s first LNG vessel, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and featuring energy recovery systems for eco-friendly operations.

Sun Princess launches the Sanctuary Collection for its inaugural Caribbean season, featuring exclusive access to tranquil retreats, premium amenities, and all-inclusive experiences.

DINING EXPERIENCES

Sun Princess features 30 restaurants and bars, enhanced by celebrity chef collaborations. Highlights include:

Spellbound by Magic Castle: A dining experience that combines magic and culinary art.

Love by Britto: A boutique restaurant with stunning views inspired by Romero Britto.

Makoto Ocean: Chef Makoto Okuwa offers innovative sushi dishes.

The Butcher’s Block by Dario: A pop-up by Dario Cecchini, serving expertly prepared steak.

The Catch by Rudi: Seafood dishes from renowned Chef Rudi Sodamin.

Love Line Premium Liquors Collection: Exclusive wines and spirits created with celebrities.

Pizza with Tony Gemignani: Five unique pizzas crafted by a 13-time World Pizza Champion.

Good Spirits at Sea with Rob Floyd: Destination-inspired cocktails from celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd.

ENTERTAINMENT SPACES

The Princess Arena is the most advanced theater at sea, featuring original productions and performances in the round.

The Dome hosts breathtaking Cirque Èloize shows, while the Piazza includes a retractable stage and Champagne Waterfall.

Sun Princess features the largest casino, a two-story Lotus Spa, and over 200 retail brands. Accommodations include reimagined staterooms, suites, the Sanctuary Collection, and Cabana Mini-Suites.

“As we welcome Sun Princess to her homeport, we celebrate not just an extraordinary ship with an elevated design, but also the lovable legacy of Princess Cruises — especially to our Greater Ft. Lauderdale community,” said Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades. “Sailing on Sun Princess is certain to be a SUNsational experience for cruise guests launching their travels from Port Everglades.”

Sun Princess cruises to the Caribbean and Mediterranean are on sale now. Head to the Princess Cruises’ website for more information.

Will you be sailing aboard Sun Princess? Let us know in the comments!