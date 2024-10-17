MSC Cruises to Deploy Five Ships in the Caribbean

For those seeking a winter getaway, MSC Cruises is offering a range of Caribbean itineraries from October 2024 to March 2025!

ABOUT THE WINTER 2024-2025 SEASON

Guests can enjoy more than 120 sailings during the 2024-2025 winter season, with five ships—MSC Seascape, MSC Seaside, MSC Seashore, MSC Meraviglia, and MSC Divina—departing from Miami, Port Canaveral, and New York City.

Explore over 22 ports, from short getaways to extended journeys in sunny destinations such as the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Mexico.

MSC Yacht Club is available on all five ships, offering 24-hour butler and concierge service, premium drinks, spacious accommodations, and an exclusive restaurant, lounge, and pool—all while providing easy access to the amenities of a larger ship.

DESTINATION HIGHLIGHTS

Ocean Cay, MSC Marine Reserve

All five ships will visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a private island in the Bahamas dedicated to marine restoration. Guests can enjoy over two miles of white sand beaches, snorkeling, scuba diving, jet skiing, and spa treatments. The MSC Foundation’s Super Coral Program, which is focused on reef restoration, is also active here.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, is known for its Spanish colonial architecture and cobblestone streets. Visitors can explore Old San Juan, a UNESCO World Heritage site with historic fortresses like Castillo San Felipe del Morro. The city offers coffee-tasting tours, diverse culinary options, and renowned rum. Nature lovers can visit El Yunque, a tropical rainforest with waterfalls. MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seaside, and MSC Seascape have itineraries that include San Juan.

Cozumel, Mexico

Cozumel is a popular Caribbean destination known for its restaurants, historic sites, and natural beauty. The island is famous for snorkeling, beautiful reefs, and water activities like catamaran excursions. History buffs can explore Mayan sites, including the excavated San Gervasio with visible temples. MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore, and MSC Seaside offer 7-night itineraries that include Cozumel.

George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town features scenic landscapes, wildlife encounters, and lively streets. Visitors can interact with stingrays and learn about nesting green turtles. Historical sites include the Cayman Heritage House and the Government House on Seven Mile Beach. The area also offers excellent duty-free shopping. MSC Seascape includes George Town in its 7-night itineraries.

Nassau, The Bahamas

Nassau is known for its rich history and diverse attractions, featuring pristine beaches and charming colonial architecture. Cable Beach offers four miles of gorgeous sand and excellent swimming opportunities. Visitors can also enjoy a unique bush medicine garden and tea tour to delve into local traditions. This winter, four MSC Cruises ships, including MSC Divina, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seaside, and MSC Seashore, will call at Nassau, offering itineraries from three to 11 nights.

For more information on the Winter 2024-2025 season click here.