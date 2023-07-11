Silversea Cruises Releases New Benefits On Select Voyages

Silversea Cruises is expanding its Suite Upgrades promotion!

The cruise lines’ Suite Upgrades promotion includes a variety of voyages departing between November 2023 and May 2025. The limited offer is available for purchase exclusively with door-to-door fares for bookings made on August 31, 2023.

“Our Suite Upgrades promotion is a value-rich incentive to inspire travelers to venture out and discover the world’s authentic beauty in Silversea’s trademark of luxury,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, Silversea’s SVP of Global Sales.

RELATED: SILVERSEA CRUISES EXCITES GUESTS WITH STEVE MCCURRY

About Silversea Cruises’ Suite Upgrades Promotion

The deal includes up to a two category suite upgrade on select sailings for certain suite categories and $1,000 shipboard credit per suite.

Airport transfers and luggage handling.

Silversea’s door-to-door fares include a refundable 15% deposit, price guarantee, private executive transfers between home and airport, international flights and business class upgrades, and in-country air and hotels when required by itinerary.

Travelers can use their $1,000 per suite shipboard credit for spa relaxation, restaurants, and premium wines and other alcoholic beverages, shore excursions, which includes S.A.L.T experiences, onboard shopping purchases, and laundry services.

Trips featured in Silversea Cruises’ Suite Upgrades deal include:

Venice to Athens: Nine day voyage, November 9-18, 2023.

Sailing aboard Silver Moon , guests will get to explore all the Adriatic Sea and Greek isles offer. Port of calls: Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, and Greece. Guests can explore Koper’s castle, Ravenna and Bari, and Split and Kotor.

Copenhagen to Copenhagen: 14 days, October 3-17, 2024

Guests aboard Silver Dawn will journey from Copenhagen to experience Norway, from its waterfalls to its fjords. Travelers will experience Alesund Art Nouveau, Alta’s Northern Lights Cathedral, and Bergen’s World Heritage Waterfront.

Singapore to Hong Kong: 14 days, February 24-March 10, 2025

On this trip to Thailand and Vietnam, Silvernova will sail to Koh Samui, spend a night in Bangkok, travelers will experience the city’s Grand Palace and the Golden Buddha. In Ho Chi Minh City, guests can explore French colonial buildings, markets, and incense-filled pagodas, Chin May, and Ha Long Bay.

King George Island to King George Island: Six days, December 9-15, 2023

Guests fly from Punta Arenas to King George Island to come aboard Silver Endeavor , to sail to the Arctic Sound and Arctic Peninsula, where they have the option to hike, kayak, and Zodiac cruise to see blue-hued glaciers and snow-capped peaks.

Longyearbyen to Tromso: Nine days, June 26-July 5, 2024

Guests traveling aboard Silver Wind will experience Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, with its fjords and glaciers. Travelers will be exposed to walruses, polar bears, large bird colonies, Puffins, Guillemots, and black-legged Kittiwakes.

Broome to Darwin: 10 days, July 29-August 8, 2024

Sailing on Silver Cloud, travelers will see Australia’s Kimberley Region, with its Horizontal Falls, Buccaneer Archipelago, Hunter River, King George River regions,Wyndham, and Bungle Bungles. Guests will also get to witness Indonesia’s Matakus Island.

Will you be taking advantage of Silversea Cruises’ Suite Upgrades deal? Let us know in the comments.