Cunard Line has released its Event Voyages program for 2024! The cruise lines’ Queen Mary 2 will host four of the seven new themed sailings, which will offer voyages across the Atlantic Ocean, Australia, and Japan in 2024.

The cruise line is also bringing back “London Theatre at Sea,” an eight-night Eastbound Transatlantic voyage featuring musical theater in collaboration with Oliver Awards. The voyage will feature acting workshops and behind the scenes talks and performances curated by Julian Bird OBE.

“Cunard’s Event Voyages offer far more than just stand out performances, each is curated to offer our guests unique opportunities to immerse themselves into theme or occasion,” said Matt Gleaves, Commercial Vice President of Cunard North America.

About Cunard Lines’ Event Voyages Program

The “Literature Festival at Sea” is also returning for 2024, guests can participate in a seven-day literary activities on this Westbound Transatlantic voyage. The festival features over 20 authors, including Ian Rankin, Victoria Hislop, and Simon Armitage.

Queen Mary’s 400th Transatlantic voyage will be in August 2024, traveling from New York to Southampton.

Cunard Line’s National Symphony Orchestra voyages will celebrate its 15th anniversary in October 2024. Travelers will be able to rehearse with the choir during the day and enjoy concerts in the Royal Court Theater at night.

In January 2024, Queen Elizabeth will host her Sporting Greats and Wellness voyage, offering fans to travel with Australia’s sporting icons. Sailing aboard will be cricketer Brett Lee, golfer Karrie Webb, and Amanda Mclaren, the owner of the British car company.

Cunard will have the Australian Culinary Voyage on Queen Elizabeth in January 2024. Travelers can immerse themselves into many foods, wines, and other beverages, chef Karen Martini will be overseeing The Steakhouse at The Verandah.

Guests can experience dance and music from the Swing era in Cunard Lines’ Big Band Ball voyage to Japan. Special guests on this voyage include vocalist, pianist and songwriter, Joe Stilgoe.

2024 Event Voyages program schedule

London Theatre at Sea, this Eastbound Transatlantic voyage starts June 15, 2024, and goes through June 2024.

Queen Mary’s 400th Transatlantic Crossing, this Eastbound sailing begins August 23, 2024, and goes through August 2024.

Anthony Inglis and Cunard’s National Symphony Orchestra’s 15th Anniversary voyage will begin on October 4, 2024, and will end October 13, 2024.

“Literature Festival at Sea,” this westbound voyage starts November 13, 2024, and ends on November 20, 2024.

Great Australian Culinary voyage to Southern Australia, this voyage begins on January 5, 2024, and ends January 12, 2024.

Sporting Greats and Wellness Voyage to Southern Australia, this sailing begins February 13, 2024, and ends February 30, 2024.

Big Band ball voyage to Japan, this sailing begins on May 5, 2024, and ends on May 14, 2024.

Will you be taking part in Cunard Lines’ 2024 Event Voyages program? Let us know in the comments.