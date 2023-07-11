Royal Caribbean Group Expands Waste Management Program At Sea

Royal Caribbean Group has announced that the cruise line’s newest ships will focus on converting waste to energy aboard!

This new technology will be available on two of Royal Caribbean Group’s newest ships and have the honor of becoming the cruise industry’s first systems to turn solid waste directly into energy onboard!

“I am proud of Royal Caribbean Group’s drive to SEA the Future and be better tomorrow than we are today,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Pioneering the first waste to energy system on a cruise ship builds on our commitment to remove waste from local landfills and deliver great vacation experiences, responsibly.”

ABOUT THE WASTE TO ENERGY INITIATIVE

New waste management systems will be introduced on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas and Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova.

The Microwave-Assisted Pyrolysis (MAP) and Micro Auto Gasification (MAG) systems will convert waste into synthesis gas (syngas) that can be used by the ships as energy, resulting in an efficient and sustainable waste-to-energy process.

The systems will also yield biochar, which can be used as a soil nutrient.

Royal Caribbean Group plans to reduce food waste across the fleet by 50% by 2025.

Royal Caribbean is implementing initiatives to reduce food waste, such as creating a platform to monitor food supply, utilizing AI to monitor and adjust food production in real-time, a waste role to monitor and train crew members, and more.

To learn more about Royal Caribbean Group’s waste management initiatives, head to their website today.