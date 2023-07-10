Crystal Serenity Completes Sea Trials

Today, Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity has completed sea trials in preparation for her inaugural cruise from Marseille, France, on July 31, 2023!

Crystal Serenity is currently at the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, Italy, undergoing final stages testing the ship’s navigation, technical and mechanical systems.

“Completing sea trials is one of the final milestones needed before we can officially return to service,” said Roberto Fazi, Senior Vice President of Marine Operations “We are proud of the entire team who helped get us to this day both on board and shoreside. We also want to thank our wonderful partners at Fincantieri who worked around the clock to deliver this beautiful ship on time and ready to welcome guests in just a few weeks.”

NEW ADVANCEMENTS TO CRYSTAL SERENITY

Staterooms are updated and large with artisanal finishes.

New specialty dining venues

Onboard wellness options and renovated Aurōra Spa.

A pickleball court

New entertainment and events.

Crystal Serenity will spend the rest of the summer in the Mediterranean before repositioning to North America in September for Canadian and Caribbean sailings for the remainder of 2023. The ship will also host the highly anticipated 2024 World Cruise.

