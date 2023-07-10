Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Starbucks “Been There” Mugs

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced a new collection of Starbucks “Been There” mugs to be sold on nine NCL ships. The mugs will be available for purchase in August 2023, coinciding with the launch of the cruise line’s Norwegian Viva.

The mugs will be sold at Starbucks Cafes aboard Norwegian Viva, NCL’s second Prima-Class vessel, in addition to the following ships:

Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Epic

Norwegian Gem

Norwegian Getaway

Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Sky

Norwegian Prima

About NCL And Starbucks’ Collaboration

Created by renowned ocean conservationist Wyland, each mug in the collection represents a different NCL ship, highlighting unique aspects such as Norwegian Bliss‘ awe-inspiring whale tail hull art, Norwegian Prima‘s exhilarating dueling slides, and the towering zipline at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas. These mugs serve as mementos, allowing guests to capture their onboard experience and bring a piece of it home with them.

Norwegian Cruise Line was the first to bring the Starbucks experience to its fleet. This partnership means that licensed Starbucks stores and “We Proudly Serve” cafes are available on all 18 ships. Guests can indulge in handcrafted espresso beverages at cafes, main dining rooms, and specialty restaurants, with some ships even offering self-pour coffee stations.

RELATED: NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE WELCOMES LUIS FONSI AS GODFATHER OF NORWEGIAN VIVA

Are you excited about this new collaboration? Let us know in the comments!

By Ethan Leckie