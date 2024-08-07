Princess Cruises Launches MedallionNet Max for Enhanced Wi-Fi

Princess Cruises has launched MedallionNet Max, an enhanced onboard Wi-Fi service for today’s tech-savvy travelers. The service will be exclusively available in the Princess Plus and Premier packages.

Princess Cruises is the only cruise operator utilizing all available bandwidth sources, including LEO (Starlink), MEO, GEO satellite constellations, and 5G terrestrial networks. To enhance the guest experience, Princess will now offer two tiers of Wi-Fi service: MedallionNet Classic and MedallionNet Max. MedallionNet Classic provides the same performance, reliability, and global coverage that guests enjoy, while MedallionNet Max offers the highest level of service with prioritized access to the best bandwidth available, typically delivered through Starlink.

MORE ABOUT MedallionNet MAX

MedallionNet Max is available exclusively through the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages.

MedallionNet Classic costs $24.99 per day for a single device and $44.99 per day for a multi-device plan.

Guests with the standard Princess vacation package can purchase MedallionNet Classic connectivity at the same price.

Those who choose Princess Plus and Princess Premier will also enjoy amenities like beverages, casual dining, desserts, complimentary room service, fitness classes, crew gratuities, and more, with savings of up to 65% compared to purchasing them separately.

Guests will have a chance to experience the new service when Princess Cruises hosts its inaugural land/sea UGC competition, Princess Cruises Nautical Quest, in a custom Minecraft world.

On August 7, 32 popular UGC players will compete, with eight—Shubble, Krinios, Fruitberries, vGumiho, Sneegsnag, JimmyHere, Smajor, and Hannahxxrose—participating onboard the Enchanted Princess in the Caribbean, while 24 players compete from home. Millions of fans can tune in to watch the event online.

“Just like we did when we launched MedallionNet Classic almost seven years ago, Princess continues to ensure guests have access to highest performing connectivity available at industry leading value,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “By including MedallionNet Max in our incredible bundles we are guaranteeing the best possible onboard experience with the best value anywhere in the world as our guests explore over 330 destinations via our world-class globally deployed fleet.”

Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises to try out MedallionNet Max? Let us know in the comments!