Oceania Cruises Shares 2025 European Sailings

Oceania Cruises is launching new European sailings for 2025, with journeys from six to 34 days to stunning destinations. Our boutique ships will visit islands, fjords, resort towns, and cities, highlighting local culture and cuisine.

At The Culinary Center, you can experience food-focused shore excursions, diverse dining options, guest lectures, cooking demonstrations, and hands-on lessons.

“We are thrilled to have this rich line-up of Europe sailings on such a wonderful choice of ships for next year. We cannot wait to welcome Allura to the family in July; to have her, and her sister, Vista, which launched to global acclaim last year, in one of the most intriguing and well-loved cruise regions of the world at the same time is so exciting,” stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Europe has always been a favorite for our well-traveled and curious guests, who eagerly seek to explore its hidden gems and create new memories aboard our elegant ships.”

Ultimate Europe: Experiences Ashore

Travelers can explore Europe’s natural wonders and local culture with various small-group shore excursions on each sailing.

A highlight is the Culinary Discovery Tour in Palma, featuring a visit to Olivar Market for fresh produce and the Treuer olive farm. Guests will also participate in a cooking class on the ship using the ingredients collected and enjoy local wine tastings.

Oceania Cruises offers diverse excursions categorized as Go Local, Go Green, and Beyond Blueprints, focusing on adventure and sustainability. The new “Capture the Moment” collection provides photography tips for capturing memorable sights.

2025 Europe Season Highlights

Several 2025 Europe sailings will include exclusive tips from Condé Nast Traveler editors, who have selected their favorite ports on specific itineraries for 2025 and 2026. They will share essential insights on what to see, eat, and experience.

ALLURA HIGHLIGHTS

Allura, Oceania Cruises’ eighth vessel and second Allura Class ship, will debut in summer 2025 with a capacity of 1,200 guests.

It will feature the largest standard staterooms at sea, an onboard crêperie, a library with panoramic sea views, five specialty dining venues, and The Culinary Center, an extensive cooking school.

Maiden Voyage (July 18-24, 2025): A 6-day journey from Trieste, Italy, to Athens, Greece, exploring historic Ravenna, Dubrovnik, and Kotor.

Iconic Mediterranean Shores (July 24 – August 5, 2025): A 12-day cruise from Athens to Monte Carlo featuring Rome, Provence, and highlights of Greece, Italy, Spain, and France.

Mediterranean Allure (August 5 – August 15, 2025): A 10-day voyage from Monte Carlo to Athens, visiting Florence, Rome, Santorini, and Antalya.

Greco-Roman Holiday (August 15 – August 27, 2025): A 12-day trip from Athens to Rome, including Mykonos, Rhodes, and an overnight stay in Istanbul.

Iberian Idylls (September 6 – September 16, 2025): A 10-day journey from Monte Carlo to Lisbon featuring the Côte d’Azur, Seville, and distinctive stops in Gibraltar and Tangier.

Vista and Marina highlights

Vista features the largest standard staterooms at sea, each over 290 square feet. Offering all-veranda accommodations, it includes eight bars and lounges, entertainment venues, and the luxurious Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center.

Marina underwent a major refurbishment in May 2024, introducing two dining options: Aquamar Kitchen, a wellness-focused venue, and an outdoor Pizzeria serving Italian dishes with seascape views.

Soul of Civilization (May 26 – June 4): Nine days from Barcelona to Athens, exploring Mediterranean and Aegean historical sites, with an overnight stay in Istanbul.

Iberia to Wine Country (June 16 – June 30): 14 days from Barcelona to Southampton, visiting Spain, Morocco, Portugal, and France, with overnights in Barcelona, Bordeaux, and Paris.

Fairytale Isles & Fjords (June 15 – June 29): 14 days from Southampton to Oslo, discovering Norway’s landscapes and the British Isles, including the Shetland Islands and Sognefjord.

Scottish & Nordic Voyager (June 30 – July 11): This 11-day trip takes you from Southampton to Reykjavik, visiting Edinburgh, Invergordon, Lerwick, and Northern Europe’s fjords.

Vibrant Northern Capitals (July 21 – August 4): 1 This is a 14-day roundtrip from Southampton, with overnight stays in Berlin, Stockholm, and Oslo, plus visits to Tallinn and Bruges.

Celtic Classics (August 15 – August 25): 10 days from Southampton roundtrip, exploring the British Isles’ scenic landscapes and historic estates.

Nautica Highlights

Nautica accommodates 670 guests and has a crew of 400. Onboard, you’ll find four specialty restaurants, the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, eight lounges and bars, and a casino.

Echoes of Antiquity: July 27 – August 8 (12 Days, Istanbul to Athens): Discover the histories of Greece and Turkey while visiting Cyprus, Crete, and Santorini.

Eternal Rivieras: August 8 – September 11 (34 Days, round trip from Athens): This Grand Voyage covers the Mediterranean, featuring Monte Carlo, Portofino, Capri, Mykonos, Santorini, and historic cities like Venice, Florence, Rome, and Istanbul.

Civilization’s Dawn: September 11 – September 25 (14 Days, Athens to Valletta): Spend two weeks in the Eastern Mediterranean, visiting Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace, Hagia Sophia, and the Blue Mosque, along with the spice market and Grand Bazaar. An optional Bosphorus cruise will give you a unique perspective of the city.

“Great value for money and choice are cornerstones of what Oceania Cruises offers; exemplified beautifully by the free seating in our always included specialty dining venues, and our wonderful espresso bar Baristas, where you never need to swipe your room card for your caffeine fix, as all our coffees are included for every guest,” added Del Rio.

