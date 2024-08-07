MSC Cruises Partners with Apple for Formula 1 Feature

MSC Cruises is partnering with “F1,” the upcoming Formula 1 film from Apple Original Films, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film will be released globally in theaters and IMAX on June 27, 2025, in North America and on June 25, 2025, internationally.

MSC Cruises’ logo will appear on the fictional APXGP car, team kit, and on the track during the races in the film.

The film stars Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1® driver and Damson Idris as his teammate on the fictional APXGP team. Filmed during actual Grand Prix weekends, it showcases competition against established teams and features cast members including Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

As a Formula 1® Global Partner, MSC Cruises has signed a multi-year agreement extending through the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, uniting both leaders in excellence, sustainability, and global entertainment.