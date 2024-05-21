Oceania Cruises’ Allura To Debut Ahead of Schedule

Oceania Cruises is announcing that its new ship, Allura, will debut a week earlier. The ship will begin its maiden voyage from Trieste, Italy, on July 18, 2025, and stops in the Eastern Mediterranean, including Rijeka, Croatia; Ravenna, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. The ship will also offer a unique four-day roundtrip cruise from New York City in September 2025.

“Thanks to the progress made by our valued partners at Fincantieri, we are thrilled to bring Allura into service a week earlier than planned,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President, Oceania Cruises. “I’m excited to be able to present Allura on a one-time taster voyage to showcase the ship to aspirational travelers who are looking to sample an ultra-premium cruise experience, and even better, sailing from downtown Manhattan, the heart of New York City.”

Guests who were originally booked on the inaugural voyage on July 24, 2025, have been given priority access to book the new maiden sailing before it was made available to the general public.

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARY

After its summer in the Mediterranean, Allura will sail to Canada and New England for a series of voyages, followed by its winter season in the Caribbean, with departures from Miami. For new travelers, Oceania Cruises has introduced a four-day “Taste of Oceania Cruises” roundtrip sailing from New York City from September 30 to October 4, 2025.

Oceania Cruises’ new Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, are collaborating with the line’s culinary team to revamp menus across all shipboard venues. They are also designing a selection of desserts for the new Crêperie, a first for the brand.

“Oceania Cruises is a cruise line founded by foodies, for foodies, and food is at the heart of everything we do,” said Chef Alex. “The team and I are busy testing and tasting a wonderful array of waffles and crêpes, which will be enjoyed by our guests next year aboard Allura. Our guests will be able to customize their waffles and crêpes, which will all be made to order to be perfectly personalized.

MORE ABOUT ALLURA

A new crêperie serving made-to-order crêpes, waffles, and sundaes.

A luxurious library with floor-to-ceiling glass walls and plush seating.

A high crew-to-guest ratio, with one chef for every ten guests.

Five specialty dining venues, including Ember and Aquamar Kitchen, are included at no extra cost.

1,200 guests served by 800 crew members, with two crew members for every three guests.

Hundreds of shore excursions and tours.

Onboard enrichment programs, including art classes, guest speakers, and wine pairings.

A Culinary Center and Chef’s Studio for culinary instruction.

“We have lots of exciting culinary developments underway for Allura, including more than 300 new recipes in active development for The Grand Dining Room, across all three meal services. I am excited to reveal more in the coming months.”

For more information, head to the Oceania Cruises’ website!