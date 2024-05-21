Holland America Line Introduces New Royal Dutch Tea Experience
Holland America Line celebrates International Tea Day by introducing a new afternoon tea experience, Royal Dutch Tea, on all sea days.
This complimentary service will replace the current afternoon tea and feature enhanced service with sweet and savory options highlighting the brand’s Dutch heritage.
“Whether a tea connoisseur or a novice, guests will enjoy the upgraded offering, which gives a nod to our Dutch legacy of more than 150 years of sailing,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Our guests are avid enthusiasts of the afternoon tea tradition, and we are excited to combine this longstanding service on sea days with our rich Dutch heritage.”
RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE GUARANTEES GLACIER VIEWS ON ALL ALASKA CRUISES
NEW TIERED PAIRINGS
Top tier (Dutch sweets)
- Moorkop (Dutch Cream puff), whipped cream, mandarin.
- Maple Stroopwafel, Napoleon cream, fresh berries.
- Boterkoek (Dutch Butter Cake), almond slice.
- Gevulde Koeken (Dutch Cookie), Marzipan, short sugar pastry.
- Appletaart (Mini Dutch Apple Tartlets), cookie base, cinnamon, and raisins.
Middle Tier: Scones
Bottom Tier (Savory Dutch Sandwiches)
- Bay Shrimp on Brioche, Dutch cocktail sauce.
- Egg Salad and Cress, white bread, mayonnaise, mustard.
- Smoked Salmon, Dill cream cheese, whole wheat.
- Coronation Chicken, whole wheat, curry, yogurt, dried apricots, cilantro.
Are you excited about the new Royal Dutch Tea experience? Let us know in the comments!