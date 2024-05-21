Holland America Line Introduces New Royal Dutch Tea Experience

Holland America Line celebrates International Tea Day by introducing a new afternoon tea experience, Royal Dutch Tea, on all sea days.

This complimentary service will replace the current afternoon tea and feature enhanced service with sweet and savory options highlighting the brand’s Dutch heritage.

“Whether a tea connoisseur or a novice, guests will enjoy the upgraded offering, which gives a nod to our Dutch legacy of more than 150 years of sailing,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Our guests are avid enthusiasts of the afternoon tea tradition, and we are excited to combine this longstanding service on sea days with our rich Dutch heritage.”

NEW TIERED PAIRINGS