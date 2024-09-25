New Theme Cruises From Uniworld For 2025

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has announced the launch of new theme cruises for 2025, including a music-themed voyage, an all-inclusive golf package, and a women-only sailing — a first for the line, designed to bring together women across generations.

“Travelers are increasingly seeking more specialized and unique experiences, prompting us to develop a range of new theme cruises for 2025,” said Ellen Bettridge, Uniworld’s president and CEO. “We are expanding our portfolio to further cater to a range of interests, passions, and communities, all while remaining deeply committed to delivering unforgettable experiences that exceed our guests’ expectations.”

Uniworld will introduce two new theme cruises and a golf package as part of its 2025 lineup:

Women’s Only Cruise : On August 24, this voyage in Burgundy and Provence will feature activities such as truffle hunting, lavender weaving, and burlesque sessions. Pricing starts at $4,999 per person.

Music of the Danube : On August 3 and November 2, Austrian travelers can experience a yodeling workshop, a Sound of Music tour in Salzburg, an organ concert at Abbey Durnstein and an exclusive Mozart and Strauss concert. Prices start at $3,509 per person.

Premium Golf Package : This all-inclusive tour will feature 18-hole rounds at some of Europe’s top courses on six summer sailings of the Brilliant Bordeaux itinerary. Prices start at $1,199 per person.

Uniworld will also bring back several of its specialty cruises for 2025, including:

Generations Collection : Family-friendly river cruises, designed for travelers with children aged 4-17, will return in summer on select European itineraries, as well as in Egypt in December. Sailings will include dessert-making sessions with the pastry chef, active and educational shore excursions, crafting workshops, local language classes, and VIP tours of the ship as well as a young travelers’ lounge and game room. Pricing starts at $3,959 per person.

Out! On the Rivers : The LGBTQ+ cruise will return in December, offering an exclusive trip aboard the River Duchess sailing the Classic Christmas Markets itinerary through Germany. Travelers enjoy programming such as LGBTQ+ performers, dance parties, and themed events. Prices start at $3,779 per person.

Jewish Heritage Sailings : These cruises explore the history and culture of Europe’s Jewish communities on select sailings of both the Delightful Danube & Prague and the Remarkable Rhine & Historic Holland itineraries with visits to museums, memorials, synagogues and more.

For more details on upcoming theme cruises, visit Uniworld Boutique River Cruises or ask a travel advisor.



