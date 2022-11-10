MSC Cruises Reveals More Details About Dining on the Upcoming MSC Seascape

We have another month or so before any guests step on board MSC Seascape, the newest ship from MSC Cruises, but the line has revealed some pretty cool details about the dining options found on board!

Along with the ship’s main dining rooms, there will also be dedicated eateries for Aurea and Yacht Club guests along with five specialty dining restaurants and a massive 1,169-seat buffet featuring a wide variety of dishes. The ship also boasts 20 bars and lounges, both indoor and outdoor, so guests have plenty of spaces to enjoy.

According to Giovanni Guido, MSC Cruises Corporate Food and Beverage Director for the USA and Caribbean, offering a wide variety and selection of culinary options was a focus for the cruise line.

“We take pride in the delicious cuisine that we offer on board our cruises, and MSC Seascape will be a prime example of our focus on satisfying our guests’ tastes.,” he said. “There will be something to please every palate on this new ship from the authentic tacos served at HOLA! Tacos & Cantina to the freshest seafood and outstanding wine list at Ocean Cay Restaurant. After a day of activities at sea or exploring the amazing destinations that we visit, guests will find a wealth of options to fuel up during their cruise.” Specialty Dining on MSC Seascape The five specialty dining options on board MSC Seascape span a variety of flavors and regions. Butcher’s Cut with Al Fresco Dining – The cruise line’s signature steakhouse serving select Linz Heritage Angus beef, the gold standard in high-end Angus beef. HOLA! Tacos & Cantina – This Mexican-style eatery is popular for lunch and dinner as it serves traditional Mexican fare with margaritas, guacamole and even chocolate-dipped ice cream tacos. Kaito Sushi Bar – One of the most fun venues to enjoy a meal on the ship, Kaito features a conveyer belt full of fresh sushi and sashimi like you’d find at traditional Japanese sushi restuarants. Kaito Teppanyaki – Featuring eight Teppanyaki grills and 64 seats for guests, the expert chefs cook up meals with flare and skill so guests get to enjoy the show while they eat! Ocean Cay Restaurant – MSC Cruises’ signature seafood restaurant, this dining venue has fresh seafood option from oysters to crab cakes and all manner of fish prepared by the seafood chefs. The restaurant is named after MSC Cruises’ private island resort in the Bahamas. RELATED: MSC CRUISES WORLD AMERICA BEGINS CONSTRUCTION For those with a sweet tooth, Venchi 1878 is the spot for a scoop of gelato or after dinner coffee and piece of chocolate. The ship also features The Wine Cave, a wine bar with cheese pairings, and the Sports Bar with craft beer and individual TV booths so you always get to watch your game.

Have you sailed with MSC Cruises before? Let us know in the comments!