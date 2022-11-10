Viking Welcomes New Ocean Cruise Ship, Viking Neptune

Today Viking Cruises welcomed the delivery of Viking Neptune, the newest ship in the luxury cruise line’s fleet, at a delivery ceremony in Ancona, Italy. Viking Neptune is identical to the other Viking ocean vessels, but the first in the cruise industry to test small hydrogen fuel systems for onboard operations.

“We are especially proud to welcome this newest sister ship to our ocean fleet, as it also marks a significant advancement in testing hydrogen as a future fuel for our vessels,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We look forward to welcoming guests on board the Viking Neptune next week. She is the 15th new ship we have added to our overall fleet this year, another significant milestone as we continue the celebration of our 25th anniversary.”

Viking Neptune Features

• The ship provides an intimate experience, allowing 930 guests on board.

• Viking Neptune joins the Viking Cruise fleet during the brand’s 25th sailing anniversary.

• Guests aboard the ship can expect veranda staterooms with a Scandinavian design.

The new ship will spend her inaugural season sailing throughout the Mediterranean until she begins her 2022-2023 Viking World Cruise. The Viking World Cruise sails for 138 days to 28 countries from Fort Lauderdale, ending in London.

VIKING EXPEDITION SHIPS:

• Viking Octantis set sail to Antarctica for the first time in January 2022.

• The Viking Octantis sails four Great Lakes routes departing and arriving in Milwaukee and Duluth, Minn., in the U.S. and Toronto and Thunder Bay in Canada.

• Her sister ship, the Viking Polaris, debuted in September 2022.

• Explorers and educators Ann Bancroft and Liv Arnesen were named the godmothers of the Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris fleets.

• Both ships can host up to 378 passengers in their 189 staterooms.

• Viking Polaris and Viking Octantis were built to provide comfort and safety for more extended expeditions.

• The Viking Polaris is currently sailing on a 35-night voyage to Ushuaia, Argentina.

• Guests traveling on either ship can expect more outdoor and indoor space to view the landscapes and features of the ship.

More about Viking

Viking was founded in 1997. The brand provides a destination-focused journey worldwide, traveling on rivers, oceans, and lakes. Guests aboard the brand’s fleets should expect trips that provide history, culture, unforgettable experiences, and cuisines. In 2022, the brand received the award of being the first cruise line to be named both the #1 Ocean Line and the #1 River Line in a single year.