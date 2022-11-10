Aurora Expeditions Launches 2nd Expedition Cruise Ship Sylvia Earle
Photo: Aurora Expeditions / Benjamin Tan
Australian adventure travel company Aurora Expeditions has announced the launch of a new expedition cruise ship which will embark on her inaugural voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina to Antarctica on December 10, 2022.
Sylvia Earle, the second expedition cruise ship from the cruise line, was named after marine biologist, oceanographer, explorer and conservationist Dr. Sylvia Earle. It is the sister ship to Greg Mortimer, which launched in 2019.
“We are beyond thrilled to announce our newest ship, Sylvia Earle, is in the water and on her way to Antarctica,” says Aurora’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Heath. “We cannot wait to introduce her to our loyal trade and consumer partners worldwide and, of course, a new generation of global expeditioners in search of adventure, discovery and extraordinary life-changing experiences.”
Accommodating 132 passengers and built with conservation in mind, the new vessel will be ” a floating ambassador for the conservation of the planet”, according to the cruise line.
About Sylvia Earle
Featuring the distinct X-Bow design which aids in reducing fuel consumption and allows for a smoother ride, Sylvia Earle also features zodiac docks, a changing room and mudroom, while a dedicated Science Centre is the place for a variety of participative and educational Citizen Science programs.
In February 2023, Dr. Earle, in partnership with Ocean Geographic will lead a world-first ‘Antarctic Climate Expedition’ on the new ship to raise public and government awareness of the environmental importance of the Antarctic. This special expedition sailing aims to deliver resolutions to inspire transformative changes for global net-zero emission by 2035 from an ocean perspective.
“Our goal is to immerse our expeditioners in some of the world’s most remote and fascinating places and, in doing so, create lifelong ambassadors for the planet,” says Chief Marketing Officer, Hayley Peacock-Gower. “More than 30 years in the making, Aurora Expeditions has a track record for pioneering adventure and discovery – and respectful travel is at the core of our ethos.”