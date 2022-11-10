Aurora Expeditions Launches 2nd Expedition Cruise Ship Sylvia Earle

Photo: Aurora Expeditions / Benjamin Tan

Australian adventure travel company Aurora Expeditions has announced the launch of a new expedition cruise ship which will embark on her inaugural voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina to Antarctica on December 10, 2022.

Sylvia Earle, the second expedition cruise ship from the cruise line, was named after marine biologist, oceanographer, explorer and conservationist Dr. Sylvia Earle. It is the sister ship to Greg Mortimer, which launched in 2019.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce our newest ship, Sylvia Earle, is in the water and on her way to Antarctica,” says Aurora’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Heath. “We cannot wait to introduce her to our loyal trade and consumer partners worldwide and, of course, a new generation of global expeditioners in search of adventure, discovery and extraordinary life-changing experiences.”

Accommodating 132 passengers and built with conservation in mind, the new vessel will be ” a floating ambassador for the conservation of the planet”, according to the cruise line.