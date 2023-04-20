MSC Cruises MSC Meraviglia has officially arrived in the Big Apple!

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, MSC Meraviglia will sail from New York to the Bahamas, Florida, Canada, New England, and Bermuda. New York City holds the honor of becoming MSC Cruises’ third homeport in the United States, marking the first time the brand will offer year-round trips from the Northeast.

“When we chose New York as the next step in our North American expansion, we knew that MSC Meraviglia would be the perfect ship, given her versatility and offerings for a wide variety of climates. She’s big and innovative, she offers something for everyone, and now she’s more accessible than ever for our guests in and around New York. We’re thrilled to give guests from the Northeast a direct link to our private destination—Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—which is part of our fantastic itineraries to The Bahamas. As the year goes on, they’ll have other options like spending several days exploring Bermuda, or heading north for the breathtaking fall foliage in Canada and New England.”

MORE ABOUT MSC CRUISES MSC MERAVIGLIA

The ship has a capacity of more than 5,700 guests.

10 different types of staterooms, including solo cabins, popular balcony cabins, and suite accommodations in the MSC Yacht Club.

Galleria Meraviglia, a promenade lined with shops, restaurants, and bars.

20 bars and 12 restaurants, such as the Butcher’s Cut Steakhouse, Ocean Cay, HOLA! Tacos and Cantina, and Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki.

Seven different shows in the 985-seat Broadway Theatre and the Carousel Lounge.

MSC Aurea Spa.

MSC Kids’ Club.

MSC Meraviglia is known as “The Ship for All Seasons” due to her expansive indoor and outdoor public spaces.

MSC Cruises is deploying the ship to New York as part of an ongoing pledge to bring its largest, most modern ships to the U.S. market as it continues to grow in the region.

MSC Meraviglia has innovative technology and solutions to minimize her environmental footprint, such as an exhaust gas cleaning system for cleaner emissions; an advanced wastewater treatment system; smart heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to recover heat from machinery spaces; and LED lighting and smart devices to significantly save energy.

AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

The Bahamas and Florida – Tropical 7- to 11-night sailings with a selection of destinations, including Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida; Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, The Bahamas; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Bermuda – Starting in August, guests can enjoy 5- and 6-night sailings to Kings Wharf in Bermuda, with several days in port to explore the island’s beauty.

Canada and New England – Just in time for the fall, MSC Meraviglia will offer 10- and 11-night itineraries at Newport, Boston, and Portland in the U.S. and Saint John, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Sydney in Canada.

