Brightline Reveals New Station At Orlando International Airport

Mickey Mouse and friends are just a train ride away!

Today, Brightline unveiled its Orlando station located at Orlando International Airport! 300 guests, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Kevin Thibault, joined Brightline CEO Mike Reininger, President Patrick Goddard, and Brightline team members to celebrate this exciting new addition!

Today’s milestone is the last piece of transformative infrastructure that is now complete as we ready ourselves for the start of the service we have been building for a decade. This station will be a gateway for visitors and travelers throughout Florida, but beyond that, it is indicative of how we set out to transform travel in a way that hasn’t been done in more than a century. We’re proud to start this journey in Florida and rejuvenated in our belief that the time is now to accomplish this in other parts of the country.” – Mike Reininger, CEO of Brightline.

MORE ABOUT THE ORLANDO STATION

Ticket sales will begin in May.

Guests can purchase one-way tickets starting at $79 for the SMART seating and $149 for the PREMIUM.

SMART seating is the business class option with free wifi and the option to purchase food and beverages.

PREMIUM seating is the train’s first-class experience with complimentary snacks and beverages.

All guests will have access to high-speed wifi and charging stations at every seat.

The new station connects guests directly to the airport’s Parking Garage C, and has easy accessibility to airport terminals A and B.

Transportation and mobility options at the Orlando Station include Brightline’s, Brightline+, the mobile transportation shuttling guests around stations and nearby destinations within a certain radius.

The Orlando station will have amenities similar to its South Florida stations, such as Mary Mary Bar, a cocktail and light bite spot, MRKT PLACE, retail shopping perfect for last-minute gifts or souvenirs.

Orlando to South Florida Train Schedule

Service will begin in Summer 2023.

Guests have the option to choose from 16 daily round trips with hourly departures between Miami and Orlando.

The brand’s non-stop trains from Miami to Orlando are approximately two hours and 59 minutes.

During the week, passengers can depart from Orlando to Miami from 5:00 a.m. until 8:50 p.m.

On the weekends, passengers can depart from Orlando to Miami from 5:00 a.m. until 8:50 p.m.

For more information on Brightline Orlando, visit www.gobrightline.com/Orlando

When Brightline begins its comfortable rail passenger service at Orlando International Airport, it will improve mobility between two of the state’s bustling regions and Orlando International will be the only airport in the nation with an intercity high-speed passenger rail station. Passengers who arrive or depart from Orlando International will have another option to connect to and from South Florida, bringing to fruition a multimodal vision first embraced in the airport’s original design criteria decades ago. We’re excited to be partners with Brightline for this transformative moment in transportation.” – Kevin Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

