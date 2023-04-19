Viking Cruises Voted First in Food & Wine’s Inaugural Global Tastemakers Awards

Food & Wine readers voted Viking Cruises the Best Cruise Line in the publication’s first Global Tastemakers Awards. Viking Cruises was number one in the Cruise Line category for its “inventive culinary programs across its river, ocean, and expedition voyages.”

“Discovering a destination through its culinary traditions is central to the Viking experience, and we are pleased that our approach to dining has resonated with many curious travelers,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking Cruises. “I would like to thank our guests and readers of Food & Wine for recognizing us, as well as our culinary team members who make awards like this possible.”

Dining on Viking Cruises

Viking Cruises has various culinary options for guests to try paired with their casual elegance. Guests can choose between the always-available classics or menus with dishes, beer, and wine inspired by the destination. No matter which ship guests are on in the Viking fleet, they can dine in the open air on any waterway, “surrounded by the scenery.”

Guests on Viking’s ocean and expedition ships can dine at Mamsen’s Norwegian Deli or in the open kitchens of the World Café. Additionally, they have the choice of Manfredi’s Italian trattoria and Chef’s Table multicourse tasting menus.

Aboard Viking’s European river vessels, guests can dine at The Restuarant, the main dining room, or at the indoor and outdoor Aquavit Terrace.

The new Viking Mississippi has American classics and locally inspired specialties in the River Café.

More About Food & Wine

In honor of Food & Wine’s inaugural Global Tastemakers Awards, readers of the 45-year-old publication voted for the best culinary experiences worldwide. Categories included cruise ships, top restaurants, airlines, hotels, and bars. The July issue of Food & Wine will feature Viking Cruises and goes on sale in June.

More About Viking Cruises

Viking Cruises has achieved several milestones as the cruise line celebrates its 25th anniversary. In March 2023, Viking’s ocean and expedition voyages received honors in Cruise Critic’s Cruisers’ Choice Awards in six categories, including “Best Overall Line,” “Best River Line,” and “Best Dining.” Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler also named Viking Cruises the #1 Ocean Line and #1 River Line, a first for any cruise line.

Viking Cruises has also added 16 new ships to its fleet, including longships in Europe and purpose-built vessels on the Mekong, Nile, and Mississippi rivers.

Did you dine on a Viking Cruises vessel? How was it? Let us know in the comments!

By Niko Balkaran