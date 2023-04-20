Oceania Cruises Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Vista Ship And Exclusive Cask Of Whisky

Today, Oceania Cruises has shared its latest partnership with the whisky brand, Chapter 7! To celebrate the cruise line’s 20th anniversary and the new Vista ship, Chapter 7 is creating an exclusive 20-year-old small-batch cask of whisky that will be drawn and available to purchase aboard Vista! There will be 304 bottles of whisky, so secure your spot before it is too late!

“We are excited about the immersive approach that Harding+ and Chapter 7 are bringing to the launch of Vista and the continuing celebrations of our 20th anniversary,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “The importance of guest understanding is at the heart of this partnership, and innovative, emotional approaches in telling our brand stories, which engage all the senses, are at the heart of Oceania Cruises.”

Sebastian Harding, Director of Operations at Chapter 7 Whisky, added, “We are honored to bring our 20-year aged special cask to such a special occasion for Oceania Cruises. We believe a cask is like a character in a novel, where the best ones tug at the heartstrings and don’t let go. We believe our 304 specially curated bottles can play just that role of character for Vista‘s guests, as they discover something special that perfectly complements their cruise experience.”

This partnership is part of a long-term collaboration with Oceania Cruises and cruise retail market leader Harding+.

“We always strive to make every cruise better and the storytelling behind the uniqueness of this one-off approach is sure to grab the attention of discerning guests in both the content and the channels we are using to bring things to life. We know Oceania Cruises guests are curious travelers and this premium approach fits the Vista story and style,” said Paul Cunningham, Director of Buying from Harding+.

To celebrate the production of the whisky cask, Harding+ has produced a special film that tells the story of luxury, rarity, and the creative passion behind the whisky-making process.

To view The Harding+ Chapter 7 film, click here.

