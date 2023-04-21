Cruise Deal Of The Week — April 21, 2023

Hey cruisers!

As the sun comes out, so are exciting cruise deals! Today, we have amazing offers from Oceania Cruises that are too good to pass up! Keep reading to learn more!

Oceania Cruises offers Free Land Programs that explore incredible cities and landmarks. On select 2023 and 2024 sailings, guests can choose Free Land Programs on 24 sailings at no extra cost. Guests who book by June 30, 2023 can also lengthen their voyage will Pre- and Post-Cruise Land Programs. These Land Programs are valued at up to $5,000 per stateroom.

Included Programs:

Tokyo: The Great Metropolis

3 nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Tokyo, Japan

Explore Tokyo’s beauty and history through The Imperial Palace, Tokyo Tower, and Sensoji Temple.

Available on: Riviera’s Japanese Awakening Cruise departing March 9, 2024, 11-day voyage from Seoul to Tokyo Land of The Rising Sun Cruise departing March 20, 2024, and April 1, 2024, 12-day voyage from Tokyo to Tokyo Exalted East Asia Cruise departing April 13, 2024, 15-day voyage from Tokyo to Singapore Regatta’s North Pacific Passage Cruise departing October 4, 2023, 24-day voyage from Los Angeles to Tokyo



Rio: A Cidade Maravilhosa

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Fall in love with Rio’s Sugarloaf Mountain, Carnival, and marvelous city life.

Available on: Marina’s Cape Horn Mariner Cruise departing January 21, 2024, 24-day voyage from Rio de Janeiro to Santiago de Chile Bountiful Brazil Cruise departing March 5, 2024, 10-day voyage from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro Incandescent Amazon Cruise departing March 15, 2024, 21-day voyage from Rio de Janeiro to Miami.



Authentic Buenos Aires

3 nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live like a local and experience El Caminito neighborhood, visit Casa Rosado, and eat delicious cuisine.

Available on: Marina’s Legendary Latin America Cruise departing December 18, 2023, 24- day voyage from Lima to Buenos Aires Bountiful Brazil Cruise departing March 5, 2024, 10-day voyage from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro



Chilean Wonders & Wine

3 nights | Post-Cruise | Santiago de Chile, Chile

Savor Chilean wines and explore Santiago’s colonial architecture and gorgeous vineyards.

Available on: Marina’s Cape Horn Mariner Cruise departing January 21, 2024, 24-day voyage from Rio de Janeiro to Santiago de Chile



Lima Mosaic

3 nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Lima, Peru

Learn about the history and culture of Peru while visiting Lima’s main city square and Pachacámac.

Available on: Marina’s Maya & Inca Origins Cruise departing December 3, 2023, 15-day voyage from Miami to Lima Legendary Latin America Cruise departing December 18, 2023, 24-day voyage from Lima to Buenos Aires



New Zealand’s Natural Wonders

3 nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Auckland, New Zealand

Beyond Auckland’s city limits, enjoy Muriwai Beach and New Zealand’s gorgeous vineyards.

Available on: Regatta’s Maori Heritage Cruise departing February 8, 2024, 16-day voyage Sydney to Auckland Dazzling Oceania Cruise departing February 24, 2024, 15-day voyage Auckland to Sydney



Cultural Sydney

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Sydney, Australia

Immerse yourself in Sydney’s Aboriginal culture by visiting Goat Island and the Ku-ring-gai Chase national park.

Available on: Regatta’s New Zealand Discovery Cruise departing January 25, 2024, 14-day voyage Sydney to Sydney Regatta’s Maori Heritage Cruise departing February 8, 2024, 16-day voyage Sydney to Auckland Dazzling Oceania Cruise departing February 24, 2024, 15-day voyage Auckland to Sydney



Singapore Heritage Holiday

4 Nights | Pre-Cruise | Singapore, Singapore

Explore Singapore by riding on the Singapore Flyer, visiting Gardens by the Bay, and admiring the Singapore River.

Available on: Nautica’s Tropics of Capricorn Cruise departing December 28, 2023, 24-day voyage Singapore to Papeete



Majestic Emirates

3 Nights | Pre-Cruise | Dubai, UAE

Engage with the UAE’s culture and history at the Museum of Islamic Civilization in Sharjah, the capital of Abu Dhabi, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Available on: Riviera’s Sheiks & Pharaohs Cruise departing May 14, 2024, 15-day voyage Dubai to Jerusalem



Jerusalem: A Holy Sanctuary

3 Nights | Post-Cruise | Jerusalem, Israel

Learn more about Jerusalem’s holy and symbolic lands for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Available on: Riviera’s Sheiks & Pharaohs Cruise departing May 14, 2024, 15-day voyage Dubai to Jerusalem



Dubai Discovery

3 Nights | Pre-Cruise | Dubai, UAE

Enjoy Dubai’s stunning architecture and city life at Jumeirah Mosque, the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, and Abu Dhabi.

Available on: Nautica’s Exotic Eastern Spices Cruise departing December 8, 2023, 20-day voyage Dubai to Singapore Riviera’s Middle East Meandering Cruise departing December 19, 2023, 10-day voyage Dubai to Abu Dhabi



Explore Singapore

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Singapore, Singapore

Marvel at Singapore’s ultra-modern city life at Chinatown, the Singapore River, and Gardens by the Bay.

Available on: Riviera’s Sublime Southeast Asia Cruise departing January 8, 2024, 20-day voyage Mumbai to Singapore Islands to Indochina Cruise departing January 28, 2024, 15-day voyage Singapore to Bangkok Exalted East Asia Cruise departing April 13, 2024, 15-day voyage Tokyo to Singapore Asian & Arabian Jewels Cruise departing April 28, 2024, 16-day voyage Singapore to Dubai Nautica’s Exotic Eastern Spices Cruise departing December 8, 2023, 20-day voyage Dubai to Singapore



India’s Crown Jewel

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Mumbai, India

Explore India’s culture by visiting the Taj Mahal, the tomb of Itmad-ud-Daulah, and Delhi’s India Gate.

Available on: Riviera’s Sumptuous Arabia Cruise departing December 29, 2023, 10-day voyage Abu Dhabi to Mumbai Sublime Southeast Asia Cruise departing January 8, 2024, 20-day voyage Mumbai to Singapore



Essence of Bangkok

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Bangkok, Thailand

Immerse yourself in Thailand’s capital by visiting Buddhist temples, the Chao Phraya River, and the Khlong Talat flower market.

Available on: Riviera’s Islands to Indochina Cruise departing January 28, 2024, 15-day voyage Singapore to Bangkok Asian Gulfs & Deltas Cruise departing February 12, 2024, 14-day voyage Bangkok to Hong Kong



The Jewels of Hong Kong

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Hong Kong, China

Become dazzled by Hong Kong’s landscapes from Victoria Peak, Aberdeen Harbour, and Ngong Ping village.

Available on: Riviera’s Asian Gulfs & Deltas departing February 12, 2024, 14-day voyage Bangkok to Hong Kong Golden Dynasties departing February 26, 2024, 12-day voyage Hong Kong to Seoul



Marvels of Dubai & Sharjah

3 Nights | Post-Cruise | Dubai, UAE

Explore Dubai’s history by visiting the Museum of Islamic Civilization and Souk Al Arsa while observing the city’s incredible architecture like Burj Khalifa.

Available on: Riviera’s Asian & Arabian Jewels Cruise departing April 28, 2024, 16-day voyage from Singapore to Dubai



An Edo Experience of Tokyo

3 Nights | Post-Cruise | Tokyo, Japan

Immerse yourself in Japanese culture by exploring Tokyo’s Shogun history, Tsukiji Outer Market, and Ameyoko.

Available on: Riviera’s Land of The Rising Sun Cruise departing March 20, 2024, and April 1, 2024, 12-day voyage from Tokyo to Tokyo



Cape Winelands & Wildlife

3 Nights | Pre- or Post-Cruise | Cape Town, South Africa

Enjoy delicious wine tastings, Dutch-influenced towns, and Aquila, where you may spot lions, elephants, or rhinos. Nautica’s South Africa Spotlight Cruise departing May 9, 2024, 12-day voyage from Cape Town to Cape Town



Will you take advantage of this deal? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn