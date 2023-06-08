MSC Cruises Holds Naming Ceremony For MSC Euribia

MSC Cruises introduced its new flagship, MSC Euribia, to its fleet during a Naming Ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark today. The ceremony honored traditional patrimony and paid homage to the environmentally friendly MSC Euribia, a cruise ship that is the most energy efficient.

MSC Euribia, MSC Cruises’ second ship, is powered by LNG, the cleanest marine fuel currently available to date. The ship features a wide range of environmentally conscious technology, from its onboard waste water treatment systems to its handling of waste management.

During MSC Euribia’s first voyage, the ship achieved a net zero GHG emissions journey from Saint Nazaire to Copenhagen. The vessel benefitted from a reduction in emissions from its use of bio-LNG and its implementation of balancing out its mass.

Sarah Grunewald, Danish television host and model, ran the Naming Ceremony. The ceremony featured other famed guests from across the globe, key travel partners, international media and top management from MSC Cruises and the parent company, MSC Group.

About The Ceremony

The Naming Ceremony included live entertainment, speeches and the beloved maritime practice of cutting a ribbon to break a bottle of champagne over the bow of the ship. Guests were given the opportunity to have a gourmet gala dinner and watch performances, such as that from French DJ, Bob Sinclair.

The event gave guests a first glimpse of the new ship’s intriguing design and breathtaking guest experiences aboard.

This summer, MSC Euribia will set sail in Northern Europe with seven night voyages from Kiel, Germany to Copenhagen and then on to the Norwegian Fjords, which include trips to Geiranger, Alesund and Flaam.

About MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia is the 22 vessel in the MSC Cruises’s fleet, the ship stands 19 decks high and its 141 feet wide and has a total of 2,419 cabins. MSC Euribia was named after the ancient goddess Eurybia, who controlled the winds, weather and constellations to master the world’s waters.

By Nick Palatto