Alan Cumming Joins Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 As Headliner

Today, Cunard shared the news of actor Alan Cumming to headline Queen Mary 2’s December 8, 2023, Transatlantic Crossing out of New York City!

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alan Cumming on Queen Mary 2’s December 8th Transatlantic Crossing,” said Matt Gleaves, VP Commercial, Cunard North America. “Alan’s immense talent and captivating presence will be a highlight for guests, giving them the opportunity to learn about his career, creative process, and personal journey, and creating an unforgettable experience during their Crossing.”

MORE ABOUT THE SAILING

The sailing is a seven-night voyage from New York to Southampton, England.

Cumming will offer a Q&A session with guests, host two screenings, and hold a book signing of his memoir, “Baggage.”

Alan will be screening the 2022 documentary, My Old School, about the scandal of Brian MacKinnon, a 30-year-old who enrolled in school as a 16-year-old. Cumming appears as an avatar for MacKinnon in the documentary.

MORE ABOUT ALAN CUMMINGS

Cumming is an accomplished actor known for his roles in films and TV shows.

He has been nominated for several prestigious awards, such as Emmys, SAG Awards, and Golden Globes. Besides, he is a highly acclaimed stage actor who has performed in New York and London.

Cumming’s portrayal in Cabaret on Broadway won him a Tony award, and his acting credits include notable appearances in Emma, GoldenEye, Anniversary Party, X2, and The Good Wife.

He owns a New York cabaret club named “Club Cumming,” has hosted The Traitors reality show, appeared in Schmigadoon!, and still performs live shows across the country.

Apart from being an actor, Cumming is a devoted activist and humanitarian who has received over 40 awards for promoting LGBTQ and human rights causes.

Cunard’s Insight Program

The Insights program showcases experts from diverse industries on every Cunard voyage to give guests an inspiring and elevated experience. Alan Cumming’s inclusion on board is proof of Cunard’s dedication to providing exceptional cultural enrichment and entertainment experiences to guests.