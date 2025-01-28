Join Cunard in Co-Creating the ‘Sea of Glamour’ Exhibition

Future generations risk losing important childhood memories, according to research by Cunard. In response, Cunard is launching a physical exhibition, curated by photographer Mary McCartney, to celebrate 185 years of ocean travel and preserve these memories.

MORE ABOUT THE STUDY

An international study reveals that 265 billion images are captured annually in the UK and US, with most remaining unseen on digital devices. Smartphones account for 97% of all photos, yet only 3% of people opt to store their memories in printed albums. This heavy reliance on digital storage could lead to a generational memory gap, as 72% of respondents believe future generations will lose memories without printed photos. Additionally, only 51% of adults feel confident that their photos will be accessible in 50 years.

While 75% of adults intend to preserve and share images of children, many have not considered it deeply (38%) or believe there is a lack of interest in those photos (33%). This trend jeopardizes the legacy of physical photos, with 53% of adults having deleted images due to storage issues and 39% having lost them when their phones broke, putting countless memories at risk. To address this, Cunard invites guests, employees, and celebrities to share their memorable images from its ships for the ‘Sea of Glamour’ exhibition, debuting at Liverpool’s Liver Building in May.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

The exhibition will feature photos of Hollywood icons, musicians, politicians, and royalty from the Cunard archives alongside newly curated images from the public. Together, these will create a timeline of iconic moments celebrating nearly two centuries of transatlantic travel.

On the opening day, Mary McCartney will capture the final photograph for the exhibition, depicting Queen Anne‘s Icons in Liverpool.

Siân Wilks, Cunard Archivist at the University of Liverpool Library, said: “As a unique resource that captures Cunard’s unrivalled 185-year history, the Cunard archive is an incredible collection that is accessible to all. It is exciting to see how today’s events will shape the Cunard archive of the future and capture the stories of those connected to the brand”.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “For 185 years, our ships have been at the heart of unforgettable moments for millions of guests and crew. This is a chance to celebrate those memories and the stories they tell. By sharing your experiences, you’ll help Mary McCartney create something truly unique—an exhibition that brings Cunard’s incredible history to life for everyone to enjoy.”

The ‘Sea of Glamour’ will launch as a global exhibition, touring the world aboard the Cunard fleet to commemorate the 185th Anniversary.