Is CBD Allowed on a Cruise Ship?

Health and wellness is one of the most important things we focus on in our lives. We’re always looking for ways to live healthier lives whether that’s through our diets, our mental and emotional health or our daily physical activity. One of the hottest new trends in health and wellness these days are CBD products which is a compound derived from cannabis, otherwise known as marijuana.

One of the questions we get all the time is ‘can I bring my CBD products on a cruise?’ The short answer is no for the time being, but we aren’t ruling out a time in the future where CBD isn’t just allowed, but widely sold on board.

What is CBD?

CBD stands for ‘cannabidiol’ and it’s one of the active compounds found in cannabis plants. You’ve probably heard about it by now as the medical benefits are widely touted by users and advocates alike. Many take over the counter CBD in a variety of forms like gummies, lotions, oils and more. It is said to help alleviate issues with chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia and a laundry list of other ailments.

Sounds great, right? Not so fast.

Can I Bring CBD on a Cruise?

Since cannabis is still illegal at a Federal level, many cruise lines have prohibited CBD on board their ships. Carnival Cruise Lines and Disney Cruise Lines are both examples of lines where CBD is not tolerated. It’s important to check with your cruise line prior to boarding if you are thinking about brining CBD products on board. If you do and they aren’t allowed, most of our cruisers report that the cruise line will make you throw it out or not get on the ship.

Many are confused as to why, considering CBD, when made from hemp and contains no THC (the active intoxicant in marijuana), is perfectly legal in all fifty states, it might not be in countries where your cruise stops. You may be able to sneak CBD items on the ship without a ton of trouble, but is it worth it? It may just be a CBD gummy that doesn’t have any intoxicating components, but it is not worth getting fined, or worse, removed from your cruise.

If you do feel the need to sneak it on the ship, DO NOT TAKE IT WITH YOU INTO A PORT. We cannot stress that enough. Legal troubles in a foreign country is a great way to ruin not just your vacation, but everyone you’re traveling with as well. Spending the night in a foreign jail is the absolute last place you want to end up on your vacation.

Always check the list of prohibited items for your cruise line before you sail. Those lists are widely available on each cruise line’s website and if you can’t find it, just give them a call and ask. Remember, it’s always better safe than sorry.

Have you brought CBD on a cruise? Let us know what happened in the comments below!