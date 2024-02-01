Disney Cruise Line Partners with Junior Achievement of South Florida to Host Interactive Career Panel

Yesterday, in a partnership between Disney Cruise Line and Junior Achievement of South Florida, local students visited Broward County’s Port Everglades. This educational outing allowed them to meet Disney Cruise Line crew members and gain valuable insights into potential careers in the maritime industry.

“We’re grateful for Disney Cruise Line’s ongoing support,” said Laurie Sallarulo, president & CEO of Junior Achievement of South Florida (JA). “These initiatives play a pivotal role in shaping the future workforce by offering valuable insights and opportunities, and empowering young minds to navigate their career paths successfully.”

MORE ABOUT THE PANEL

The students engaged in an interactive career panel where they had the opportunity to speak with crew members from human resources, guest services, and entertainment.

These crew members shared details about their roles, life at sea, and offered tips for those interested in pursuing a career in the industry.

After the panel, the students saw a behind-the-scenes look at Port Everglades.

Gabe Biser, a former Junior Achievement student and current human resources manager aboard the Disney Dream, emphasized how grateful he was for the mentors he had in the program. They inspired him to explore diverse career paths and shaped his journey to where he is today.

“Being part of the cruise industry has been an incredible experience, and I am grateful for the mentors who guided me along my career journey,” said Biser. “It’s an honor to share my experiences with these students, and I hope to inspire them to explore industries they may not be familiar with,” said Biser.

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Disney Cruise Line has partnered with Junior Achievement South Florida to invest in youth education initiatives. This includes support for Junior Achievement’s Career Bound and Pre-Apprenticeship programs, providing students with valuable knowledge about the maritime industry, including a specialized marine service technician track. This partnership was announced during Disney Cruise Line’s arrival in Broward County and the opening of their new cruise terminal in November.

“I joined the Junior Achievement Career Bound program because I want to learn about how to advance in a professional work environment to pursue my dream jobs,” said Tyler Hilaire, a senior student at McArthur High School and a Junior Achievement Career Bound Ambassador. “I learned today from Disney Cruise Line that there are so many interesting careers in this industry.”