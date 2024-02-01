Regent Seven Seas Cruises Shares Exclusive Valentine’s Day Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is spreading the love early with their exclusive Valentine’s Day offer, called “From Regent with Love.”

For a limited time, guests who book up to a Penthouse Suite on any 2024 Regent voyage between February 1 and 15, 2024, can enjoy an enhanced all-inclusive experience with a shipboard credit of up to $500 per suite. This offer is perfect for those looking to elevate their romantic escape.

“We pride ourselves on delivering unrivaled luxury onboard our ships, but we are always looking for ways in which guests can enhance their travel experiences with us,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our From Regent with Love Valentine’s Day offer is the perfect gift for all travelers seeking romance and to indulge in the epitome of luxury cruising, whether that be with a high-end bottle of wine during a romantic gourmet dinner for two, or with an intimate and relaxing couples’ massage – all backdropped by the most desirable destinations in the world.”

MORE ABOUT THE OFFER

Guests can make their Regent Seven Seas Cruises experience even more special with the “From Regent with Love” offer. Here’s how they can use the shipboard credit:

Treatments at Serene Spa and Wellness: Guests can indulge in relaxation with the credit by enjoying a variety of treatments at Serene Spa and Wellness, including the “Serenity for Two” couples’ massage.

Exclusive Regent Choice Shore Excursions and Private Cars: The credit can enhance guests’ exploration of destinations with exclusive Regent Choice shore excursions or by arranging private cars with dedicated drivers.

Selecting a Special Bottle from the Connoisseur Wine Menu: Guests can use the credit with a special bottle from the Connoisseur Wine menu.

Shopping at Onboard Boutiques: The shipboard credit can also be used on designer jewelry, perfumes, and fashion at the onboard boutiques.

Guests can combine the “From Regent with Love” offer with Regent’s Upgrade Your Horizon offer. This allows guests to enjoy a free 2-category Suite Upgrade and take advantage of low deposits, making their cruise experience even more enticing.

For more information on this offer, visit Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ webiste today!

