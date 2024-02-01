Aurora Expeditions Reaches Sustainability Milestone

Aurora Expeditions has achieved the milestone of becoming a Certified B Corporation, a certification that shows that a business has upheld strict standards in social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability and has made a legal commitment to prioritize purpose alongside profit.

“We are exceedingly proud to join the B Corp community following a rigorous, but rewarding process,” said Aurora Expeditions’ CEO, Michael Heath. “We have been taking passengers on small-ship expeditions to some of the world’s most remote and untouched wilderness destinations for more than three decades, and we acutely recognize our responsibility to inspire, educate, and advocate for preserving these important ecosystems.

MORE ABOUT THE CERTIFICATION

Aurora Expeditions has obtained the Certified B Corporation status, highlighting its commitment to sustainability.

The company underwent evaluation in five crucial areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers.

Aurora Expeditions offers a range of sustainability programs, including achieving 100% climate-neutral status, implementing emissions reduction strategies, promoting conservation and climate change education, supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and more.

Aurora Expeditions’ B Corp Certification aligns with its sustainability programs and commitment to reducing environmental and community impacts.

“This has been a powerful step for our business. As a B Corp in the expedition travel space, we’re counted among businesses that are leading a global movement for change, and we hope to inspire others in our industry to do the same,” Heath.