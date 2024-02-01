Sea Cloud Spirit to Homeport in Puerto Rico in 2025

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced its 2025 Caribbean season, offering four new itineraries featuring Puerto Rico aboard Sea Cloud Spirit!

The ship will be based in San Juan throughout January 2025, allowing guests to see the Castillo San Felipe del Morro “El Morro” up close. The itineraries will include overnight stays in Caribbean ports such as St. Barts, Virgin Gorda, and Norman Island. Popular activities like beach barbeques, sea shanty singalongs, and photo safaris under full sail are also available.

“Old San Juan’s narrow cobblestone streets, lively music and aromas of mofongo set the perfect scene for Sea Cloud Spirit guests to begin or conclude their Caribbean journey, “shares Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises. “Puerto Rico’s robust airlift with direct service from over 20 gateways across North America gives travelers flexibility and our team is poised to reveal special programming on these sailings in the coming weeks.”

2025 PUERTO RICO SAILINGS

Philipsburg/St. Maarten to San Juan/Puerto Rico (six nights): Virgin Gorda/British Virgin Islands overnight, Gustavia/St. Barthelemy, Sir Francis Drake Channel sail, Norman Island/British Virgin Islands overnight, San Juan/Puerto Rico. January 4 – 10, 2025.

San Juan/Puerto Rico roundtrip (seven nights): Virgin Gorda/British Virgin Islands, Norman Island/British Virgin Islands, Gustavia/St. Barthelemy overnight, St. John’s/Antigua, St. John/U.S. Virgin Islands, San Juan/Puerto Rico. January 10 – 17, 2025.

San Juan/Puerto Rico roundtrip (seven nights): Virgin Gorda/British Virgin Islands, Norman Island/British Virgin Islands, St. John’s/Antigua, Gustavia/St. Barthelemy overnight, St. John/U.S. Virgin Islands, San Juan/Puerto Rico. January 17 – 24, 2025.

San Juan/Puerto Rico to Philipsburg/St. Maarten (eight nights): St. John/U.S. Virgin Islands, Norman Island/British Virgin Islands, Virgin Gorda/British Virgin Islands overnight, full sail day, St. John’s/Antigua, Charlestown/Nevis, Gustavia/St. Barthelemy, Philipsburg/St. Maarten. January 24 – February 1, 2025.

“As we prepare to assume operations of the San Juan cruise terminals through a public-private partnership with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, we are excited to strengthen our relationship with Sea Cloud Cruises as they expand their itineraries to ports managed by Global Ports Holding,” said Federico González-Denton, general manager of San Juan Cruise Port. “The entire Sea Cloud fleet has been sailing into Antigua Cruise Port since 2019, and Sea Cloud Spirit will sail into Nassau Cruise Port for its inaugural visit in March 2024. The January 2025 sailings from San Juan will be a fantastic addition to support the growth of this partnership. These sailings also align perfectly with our vision to leverage our extensive relationships with the cruise lines to expand the offerings of San Juan Cruise Port once the operational handover is completed.”

WHAT TO EXPECT ON A SEA CLOUD CRUISE

Sea Cloud Cruises offers voyages that include an open bar, all meals with exclusive wine and beer selections, water sports, port charges, gratuities, and a welcome bottle of champagne upon embarkation. Puerto Rico voyage fares start at $5,130 per person based on double occupancy for bookings made by February 28, 2024.

