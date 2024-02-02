Crystal Cruises Reveals Themed Cruises

Crystal Cruises has launched themed cruises for film, theater, golf, and Broadway enthusiasts!

“We are thrilled to bring back our themed cruises, each tailored to provide an immersive and enriching experience for our guests and were extremely popular in the past,” said Vice President of Entertainment Keith Cox. “Whether you’re a fan of film and theater, a golf aficionado, or a Broadway enthusiast, these voyages are designed to exceed expectations and create lasting memories for our guests.”

cruise dates and themes

Laem Chabang (Bangkok) to Hong Kong

Experience the magic of film and theater on a themed cruise aboard Crystal Symphony from Laem Chabang (Bangkok) to Hong Kong. From February 16 to 28, 2024, guests will be treated to outstanding performances by Grammy-nominated Christine Allado and engaging discussions with Broadway musical historians Steven Friedman, Andrew Friedenberg, and Bruce McGill. Prepare to be captivated by the talent and insights of these industry stars on this unforgettable journey.

Lisbon to Dover

Enhance your golfing skills aboard Crystal Symphony from July 18 to 30, 2024! Join world-class golf instructors David Leadbetter and Roberto Borgatti for an unforgettable golfing experience. Whether a beginner or an advanced golfer, this voyage is the perfect opportunity to perfect your swing and elevate your golfing skills.

Quebec City to New York City

For the ultimate Broadway experience, set sail on October 10 to 88, 2024. Enjoy performances by Rachel York, acclaimed for her memorable roles in City of Angels, Les Miserables, and Kiss Me Kate. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements about other special guests participating in this experience.

