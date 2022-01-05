Cruisers are Loving This Florida Paddleboard Rental Service

The next time you’re cruising out of the Sunshine State, make sure you give paddleboarding a try!

PADL is a new service making paddleboard rentals in Florida easy and affordable for cruisers looking to spend some time in the sun before or after their cruise vacation. With miles and miles of beach and intracoastal waterway, Florida might just be the best state for paddleboarding and you have to check it out.

No matter if your ship leaves from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville or Tampa because there’s a PADL location nearby! All you have to do is download the PADL app by searching your app store or using the QR code found on the self-service paddleboard rack and follow the instructions to get your board off the rack and into the water. Then it’s time to have some fun!

PADL provides a life jacket, a leash and a paddle with each board rental so you have everything you need to enjoy your ride safely.

New and Improved PADL App

The team at PADL is always looking for ways to improve their service and they’ve done it once again with a new and improved app that updates the functionality and user experience. Riders can now rent multiple boards at once and users can also share their referral code and will get $20 in ride credit when their friend uses the service. That means the more you share, the more you ride for free!

You can also use the app to book yourself a tour or lesson for beginners and you can see the full schedule of PADL events happening near you. Paddleboarding meet ups are a great way to meet fun, new people who love paddleboarding just as much as you. Each meet up and lesson are run by a PADL-approved guide who knows everything there is about paddle boarding.

New PADL Locations

The best part about PADL is you’re never far from a board rack no matter where you are in Florida. For those cruising from PortMiami, PADL now has TWO new locations in the area; one at the National Hotel on Miami Beach and the Selina Hotel on Miami’s mainland. That brings the number of PADL locations in the area to six so there’s always a board waiting for you! For those in North Florida, PADL has 5 locations within one hour of downtown Jacksonville so you’re never far from a PADL location.

PADL is also looking to expand their locations elsewhere around the country and they’re in the process of making it happen! You can visit the PADL WeFunder page to learn more about where PADL is going and how you can get involved.

Paddleboarding in Florida is not only fun, but it’s a great workout so you won’t feel too bad about all the treats you’re about to enjoy on your cruise vacation! Not only is it a great core workout, but there’s also something mentally therapeutic about feeling the sun on your skin and the warm, salty breeze blowing by as you paddle all the stresses of life away. Get out and enjoy the warm sunshine the next time you’re cruising and hit the water with PADL!

This post was sponsored by PADL