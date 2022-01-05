January 5, 2022 Evan Gove
Top Guest Innovations on Cruise Ships in 2021
Happy New Year’s Eve Cruisers! 2021 was a huge year for innovation on cruise ships all over the world. In this video, we highlight the top 7 innovations that have hit the seas this year or will be hitting in 2022! Let us know which innovation is your favorite in the comments below!
Time Stamps:
00:00 – Cheers To You
00:30 – Cruising in 2021
01:00 – Holland America
01:51 – MSC Cruises
02:06 – Royal Caribbean
02:38 – Disney Wish
03:12 – NCL
03:39 –Carnival Mardi Gras
04:10 – Celebrity Edge
04:37 – Thank You and Happy New Year!
