January 5, 2022

Top Guest Innovations on Cruise Ships in 2021

Happy New Year’s Eve Cruisers! 2021 was a huge year for innovation on cruise ships all over the world. In this video, we highlight the top 7 innovations that have hit the seas this year or will be hitting in 2022! Let us know which innovation is your favorite in the comments below! 

Time Stamps:

00:00 – Cheers To You

00:30 – Cruising in 2021

01:00 – Holland America

01:51 – MSC Cruises

02:06 – Royal Caribbean

02:38 – Disney Wish

03:12 – NCL

03:39 –Carnival Mardi Gras

04:10 – Celebrity Edge

04:37 – Thank You and Happy New Year!

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise and Travel's social media accounts.

