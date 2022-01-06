Cruise Control with Bill Panoff – 2021 Year in Review

What a year 2021 was for Cruise Control with Bill Panoff! We interviewed some of the top names in the cruise and travel industry this year and learned a lot about what the future holds for everyone’s favorite vacation! Arnold Donald, Harry Sommer, Richard Fain, Captain Kate McCue and more, which interview this year was your favorite!

Let us know in the comments if there’s anyone in cruise or travel who you’d like to appear on an episode of Cruise Control!