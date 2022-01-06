Barbados Has Updated Protocols for Cruises

The island of Barbados is open and ready to welcome cruise travelers, according to a new press release from the island’s tourism board. The island has streamlined port entry protocols for a safe and responsible visit to the island based on recommendations from Barbados’ Ministry of Health and Wellness. Barbados is one of the Caribbean’s cruise destinations with more than 25 cruise lines calling on the island with 800,000 visitors annually.

Check out the changes below!

Embarkation from Barbados

The Barbados Ministry of Health and Wellness requires each cruise line to conduct health assessments of travelers prior to embarkation, which includes questions to identify symptoms that indicate a traveler’s health status.

Transit Calls and Shore Excursions

Transit calls refer to ports of call where passengers disembark to sightsee, then return to the ship, which then departs for its next destination. Guests with a standard or rapid PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival will be permitted to disembark and take free shore leave, explore independently, and engage in shore excursions and tours. Guests arriving without a standard or rapid PCR test taken within 48 hours will be permitted to take “bubble excursions” or supervised shore excursions through authorized vendors, including:

Tours approved for sale by tour operators as authorized by cruise lines.

Tours approved for sale by independent tour operators and taxi operators as authorized by the Government of Barbados following the appropriate health and security requirements.

Visitors must have a pre-booked tour confirmed by email from an approved tour operator for pick-up in the Bridgetown Port or take approved taxis dispatched from secure designated taxi facilities within the Bridgetown Port. Tours and excursions can be booked either on arrival at the port or directly with independent tour operators.

Disembarkation and Island Stays

Cruisers disembarking and staying on Barbados for a post-cruise stay will be required to present a negative standard or rapid PCR test before unrestricted access to the destination is permitted. Post-cruise guests may be swabbed onboard their cruise ship or at the Bridgetown Port and may then proceed to their accommodations to await test results. If available, guests may proceed directly to their accommodations to be tested there and await the results.

Vaccination Status

Travelers will be considered fully vaccinated if they have completed a full regimen of vaccines for any of the Ministry of Health and Wellness approved COVID-19 vaccinations, at least 14 days prior to travel to Barbados. Approved vaccines are AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Sputnik V.

