Cruise Deal of the Week

No, we don’t have flying cars or robot butlers, but that’s okay! What we do have is cruise deals and lots of them. If you’re fixing to make 2022 a year that makes up for the past two, we’re right there with you. Why not start off your year with a cruise deal from Norwegian Cruise Line that will have you basking in the warm glow of the Caribbean sun!

5-Day Western Caribbean Cruise

When Norwegian Sky sets sail from PortMiami on Wednesday March 2, 2022, cruisers on board will have saved a ton on their vacation thanks to the deal NCL is running right now. The ship calls first on Key West before a call on Cozumel the back across the Caribbean to Great Stirrup Cay, the cruise line’s private island resort. Inside rooms are going for just $319 per person and balcony rooms are just $779.

Perks for booking soon include up to $1,700 cash back, 70% off your second guest, 3rd and 4th guests sail free (select sailings), all 5 free at sea perks, a $50 shore excursion credit, and even $25 on board credit. What’s better than a cruise vacation? A cruise vacation with all of those savings on the table!

The 77k ton Norwegian Sky accommodates up to 1,928 passengers and was one of the first ships to call on Cuba when the island was briefly open to cruising in the mid-2010’s.

If you’re looking for your next cruise vacation, this might be the trip for you!