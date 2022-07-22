Cruise Deal of the Week – July 22, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

If you haven’t booked your cruise in Alaska this summer, no worries! There’s still time to book your trip and today we have a cruise deal up the Inside Passage in Alaska from Princess Cruises that you aren’t going to want to miss. The cruise stops at a number of popular ports including the glaciers of Endicott Arm.

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Inside Passage in Alaska from Princess Cruises

Leaving from Seattle with five dates to choose from in August and September 2022, Discovery Princess embarks on a 7-day Inside Passage cruise to Alaska. The ship calls on Ketchikan, Endicott Arm, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria, British Columbia before returning to Seattle. Princes Cruises is offering a number of perks like up to $1,700 in onboard credit, single traveler rates and up to 40% off for choosing a sailing that embarks in 2022.

Have you sailed to Alaska or with Princess Cruises? Let us know in the comments!