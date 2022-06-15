On June 14, 2022, Carnival Cruise Line announced that Costa Luminosa will be joining the Carnival fleet starting in September 2022. In November 2022, Carnival Luminosa will join the Carnival fleet and operate seasonally from October through April from Brisbane, Australia, then reposition to Seattle, where she will sail Alaska itineraries from May through September.

The initial plan was for Carnival to move Costa Magica to Carnival Cruise Line, but that ship will now remain at Costa Cruises.

“With our full fleet back to guest operations and the pent-up demand for Carnival we are seeing every week aboard our ships, the chance to expand with Luminosa and then the arrival of Carnival Celebration in November provides our guests with more choices and new ways to enjoy a Carnival vacation,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival will sail to various locations, including visits to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and Airlie Beach. As destinations continue to open, additional ports of call, such as New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and Fiji, will be available. Cruise itineraries will be available in the coming weeks.

“The opportunity to deliver these bucket list itineraries will be exciting for our guests and we are thrilled to see the growing number of guests from the U.S. sailing on Carnival in Australia,” Duffy said.

Carnival Splendor will also be joining Carnival Luminosa out of Brisbane sailing year-round on October 2, 2022.

Check out Carnival Cruise Line’s website for more information on itineraries and travel.

More about Carnival Cruise Line:

Carnival Cruise Line sails 23 ships from 14 U.S. homeports. The company’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, features the first roller coaster at sea and is the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas. To learn more about the cruise line, head to their website today.