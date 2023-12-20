Carnival Jubilee Arrives To Port of Galveston

Carnival Jubilee, the latest addition to Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet, was welcomed with open arms as it docked for the first time at Galveston Wharves’ Terminal 25!

With her arrival in Galveston, Texas, Carnival Jubilee marks the beginning of Carnival’s expansion plan in the city. Known for being one of Carnival’s top homeports over the years, Galveston eagerly welcomes the addition of Jubilee. This stunning ship, boasting innovative entertainment and dining options, will enrich the port’s offerings and increase its capacity.

“The Texas star on her bow isn’t just decoration, it’s a symbol of our gratitude to our guests sailing from Texas who’ve made us the number one cruise line in Galveston, and our commitment to the future of cruising from this great city and state,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “When we cut the ribbon to welcome our first guests on this ship this weekend, we’ll be celebrating the beginning of a new era of operations here.”

quick facts about CARNIVAL JUBILEE

Carnival Jubilee brings the first roller coaster on a cruise ship to Texas

The ship will introduce Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in Galveston.

Carnival’s decision to deploy Jubilee at its Texas homeport resulted in a $53 million investment in terminal improvements.

“The terminal, which has been home to Carnival ships since 2000, has been renovated top to bottom, inside and out. From a new roof, expanded dock and exterior colors to new interior finishes and furniture, the terminal has a fresh, new look,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “We are happy the time has come for this historic event and honored to host this beautiful, state-of-the-art ship.”

Carnival Jubilee is all set to embark on her maiden voyage this Saturday on a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise. This itinerary includes stops at destinations such as Mahogany Bay, Costa Maya, and Cozumel in Mexico. She will continue sailing these week-long cruises throughout the year, providing endless opportunities for unforgettable adventures at sea.