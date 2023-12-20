Mehmet Kutman Visits Tarragona Cruise Port

Yesterday, Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding (GPH), paid a visit to Port Tarragona to personally oversee the construction progress of the future terminal at the Tarragona Cruise Port. Accompanying him were Javier Rodríguez, GPH’s West Med and Asia Regional Director, and Alba Colet, Commercial Manager of Tarragona Cruise Port. They held a meeting with Saül Garreta, the President of the Port Authority of Tarragona (APT), to provide an update on the construction work being carried out by GPH at the Balears wharf.

Also in attendance were the General Director, Ramon García; the Commercial and Business Development Director, Genoveva Climent; the Infrastructure Director, Carles Segura, and other members of the APT Executive Committee.

MORE ABOUT THE CONSTRUCTION

Construction progress has been significant since it began in June 2023. The work is divided between the Balears wharf, where the terminal is located, and the Almería warehouse for module assembly. These modules will house essential services and form a significant part of the building’s facade.

All the foundations at Balears Wharf, including some modules, the central hall, and canopies, have been completed. The focus has shifted to constructing the metal structure, including tree-shaped pillars in the central and peripheral areas. The metal roof structure is also being lifted, completing the central area of the building.

Last week, the transportation of modules from the Almería factory to the construction site began, with the first 6 pieces already delivered. This process will continue until mid-January, when all 28 modules are expected to be in place, revealing the final shape of the building.

Moving forward, attention will turn to constructing the roof, completing the interior, and installing the necessary systems. The project aims to be completed by April 30, 2024. GPH is proud of the progress achieved and looks forward to the successful completion of this significant project for the cruise industry. The Tarragona Cruise Port will also play a role in the 64th edition of the MedCruise Association Assembly, hosting activities for cruise companies and stakeholders in the Mediterranean cruise tourism sector.