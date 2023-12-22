Morimoto By Sea Opens Aboard Nieuw Amsterdam

Morimoto By Sea, Holland America Line’s newest specialty restaurant, officially opened on December 21, 2023, aboard Nieuw Amsterdam in Seattle, Washington. Iron Chef Masaharu has not only opened his first restaurant at sea, but he has officially become the cruise line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador.

“We recently transformed space on Nieuw Amsterdam into a beautiful Morimoto By Sea restaurant, and we are thrilled to be here to officially open the dining experience for our guests,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division at Holland America Line. “Adding Morimoto By Sea both as a stand-alone venue and a pop-up is another way we continue to elevate our culinary offerings, and we are honored to have Chef Morimoto on board to celebrate the launch.”

MORE ABOUT MORIMOTO BY SEA

Morimoto By Sea is part of Holland America Line’s global fresh fish program, which includes a Morimoto By Sea pop-up experience once per cruise on the fleet’s other 10 ships at either Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind.

The restaurant sources seafood from a network of 60 ports worldwide and serves 80 types of fresh fish on board across Holland America Line’s fleet.

Guests can try Chef Morimoto’s exclusive alcoholic beverages, including Morimoto Dream Brut Rosé and Morimoto Junmai Daiginjo Sake.

Morimoto By Sea reservations are available on the Holland America Line’s Navigator App or on board.

“I am always excited to open a new restaurant, and this grand opening is very special because it is my first restaurant on a cruise ship,” said Chef Morimoto. “I’ve cooked on land, on television, and now on the oceans. I look forward to Holland America Line guests experiencing my dishes.”