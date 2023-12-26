Virgin’s Forest

Hats off to Virgin Limited Edition, Sir Richard Branson’s prestigious collection of luxury accommodations, for raising awareness of — and money for — mangrove conservation.

Visitors to Necker Island, Sir Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands, are being encouraged to make a contribution to the environment by taking the mangrove conservation tour.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma destroyed 90 percent of the territory’s mangrove population. Virgin Limited, in partnership with the non-profit organization Unite BVI, is working to repair the damage.

The tour’s goal is to support the re-planting and protection of the important mangrove ecosystem. Guests are able to see firsthand that we can all make a difference.

By Alex Darlington

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.

###