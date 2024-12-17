Windstar’s Winter Riviera

Chase away the January blues aboard Windstar’s Star Legend, sailing in winter from the Catalan capital to the Eternal City. Even if you’re not feeling blue, this journey will lift your spirits. You might think of the Med as a gleaming region of sun-soaked beauty, but in the chillier months, it reveals a different face. Star Legend, refurbished in 2021, purrs through stops at Nice, Marseille and Livorno, opening with an overnight at Barcelona and closing similarly at Rome.

The new Mediterranean cruise started in 2024 and is now a regular highlight of Windstar’s winter offerings.

1. The travertine stone facade of The Colosseum, visible beyond sparse winter foliage.

2. Star Legend’s elegant circular stairwell and iconic amphora on Deck Three.

3. Shuttered windows block the winter sun in Trastevere, Rome….

By Andrew Maclear

