Why You Should Book “The Retreat” Aboard Celebrity Cruises

The Retreat is an all-inclusive experience exclusively available to guests who reserve a suite aboard a Celebrity Cruises vessel. This remarkable area encompasses a wide range of amenities meticulously designed to ensure guests enjoy the utmost luxury and satisfaction. If you’re interested in learning more about The Retreat and what it has to offer, keep reading!

What’s Included?

Whether you’re enjoying access to The Retreat’s private sundeck or lounge, these amenities will make your vacation much more carefree and relaxing. Access to this exclusive “resort within a resort” concept also includes pre-cruise concierge services, ensuring a seamless experience from booking to arrival. Cruisers will receive a speedy check-in with priority boarding, departure, and port tendering. Guests can enjoy their reserved seating in the theater on select nights. Here’s a comprehensive list of all the included amenities:

A butler service

Private veranda

Concierge service

The Retreat Sundeck

Luminae at The Retreat (private restaurant)

The Retreat Lounge

24-hour room service for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Reserved seating at specialty restaurants (for select suites)

Premium alcoholic beverages

Unlimited Wi-Fi

Welcome bottle of champagne or sparkling wine

In-suite specialty coffees

Fresh fruit delivery

Cotton bathrobes and plush slippers

Peloton Bike delivery to suite

Tips

Onboard cruise credit

Which Suite Should I Book?

The suites aboard any Celebrity Cruises ship promise cruisers premium amenities and luxurious living spaces. Below are the 3 different suite types that guests may reserve:

Iconic Suite: This is the largest of the suites. It includes panoramic views, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, all in a 1,892 square foot suite with a 689 square foot terrace.

Edge Villa: This is a two-story suite with access to a private plunge pool. It has 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, a 739 square foot suite, and a 211 square foot terrace.

The Penthouse Suite: This suite has 1-2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1291-1432 square foot suite with a 197-1098 square foot terrace.

Is It Worth It?

If you’re looking for a large cruise ship that offers a plethora of activities and entertainment, all while maintaining a sense of luxury, booking The Retreat on Celebrity Cruises is a great option! Guests can expect an experience comparable to booking a cruise with ultra-luxury lines such as Silversea Cruises or Seabourn Cruise Line. Many guests also rave about the convenience and excellence of pre-cruise concierge services, making The Retreat an amazing choice.

Many cruisers love booking The Retreat on Celebrity Cruises for an extra touch of grandeur and convenience. If you’re interested in booking this amazing experience, check out www.celebritycruises.com for more information.

By Danielle Morris