What Does Cruising From Seattle Look Like In 2023?

Seattle is one of the most popular embarkation ports for an Alaska cruise for a reason. There are plenty of places to explore, and the best part, the cruise terminal is only 15 miles from the airport!

Join Bill Panoff, Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine, Linda Springmann the Director of Cruise and Maritime Marketing from the Port of Seattle, and Liz Johnson the Director of International Tourism at Visit Seattle to learn why so many travelers spend a few days exploring the city before cruising to Alaska.