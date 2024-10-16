Silversea Opens Sales for Over 160 New Voyages

Silversea has launched sales for a collection of over 160 ocean voyages in 2026, featuring more than 150 destinations across 33 countries, including five new stops and 99 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Sailing from March 15 to December 9, 2026, the voyages will align with various cultural events, such as the Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, the Monaco Grand Prix, and the D-Day Commemoration in Normandy.

In addition to a new Mediterranean Grand Voyage, shorter combinable itineraries will provide flexibility for both busy travelers and those looking for extended immersive experiences, with consecutive sailings to different ports. For the first time, all Silversea ships will also offer immersive culinary experiences on land through the S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste) program.

“Showcasing the range and depth of the experiences on offer with Silversea, we’re delighted to open general sales on over 160 new ocean voyages to more than 150 destinations for 2026,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. “Utilizing our destination expertise, honed over 30 years, we have curated these sailings to coincide with many of the world’s most iconic events and experiences, connecting guests with the beating cultural heartbeat of each region and providing the most enriching journeys available in experiential luxury travel. Among the voyage collection’s highlights, both of our new Nova-class ships, Silver Nova and Silver Ray, will welcome guests in the Mediterranean, undertaking 50 voyages to illustrate the authentic beauty of this iconic region in Silversea’s signature style.”

Grand Voyage Mediterranean 2026: 40 Destinations, 12 Countries, 48 UNESCO Sites

Silversea’s Silver Spirit will set sail on a 50-day Grand Voyage from Lisbon on September 18, 2026, visiting 40 locations across 12 countries. The itinerary includes 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and overnight stops in Málaga, Livorno, and Istanbul.

Travelers will experience Casablanca and Tangier before continuing to Spain, Majorca, Sète, Marseille, and Monte Carlo. In Italy, the voyage includes Rome, Naples, Amalfi, and Sicily, as well as destinations in the Adriatic like Dubrovnik, Split, Venice, Rijeka, and Kotor, ending in Istanbul.

Guests can participate in exclusive events in Istanbul and Florence, including a classical music evening in historic cisterns and a Tuscan tour featuring the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Uffizi Gallery.

The Mediterranean: Six Ships, 102 Voyages, 79 Destinations

In 2026, Silversea will deploy six ships, including the new Nova-class vessels Silver Nova and Silver Ray, for an extended Mediterranean season that spans both shoulder seasons. Together, these two ships will complete 50 voyages, focusing on shorter, combinable itineraries allowing in-depth exploration of smaller ports like Saint Tropez, Portofino, and Rijeka, with extended stays for a more authentic experience.

Sports fans can attend the Monaco Grand Prix aboard Silver Ray, while wine enthusiasts can visit a family winery in Palma de Mallorca for local tastings. Culinary experiences include dining at the three-Michelin-star Mirazur Restaurant in Menton, run by renowned chef Mauro Colagreco, cheesemaking in Mykonos, sampling rare sherry in Cadiz, and enjoying the scenic hills of Tuscany, among other immersive activities.

Northern Europe & the British Isles: Two Ships, 25 Voyages, 52 Destinations

In 2026, Silversea’s Silver Dawn and Silver Spirit will embark on 25 voyages from May to October, visiting 52 destinations across Northern Europe and the British Isles. Key ports include Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Ålesund, and Rønne.

Guests can enjoy S.A.L.T. culinary experiences, wine harvesting in Bordeaux, and historical stops in Rouen, St. Malo, St. Peter Port, Bruges, and Antwerp. Highlights include attending the D-Day Commemoration in Normandy, savoring local calvados and cider, and visiting Monet’s Gardens. Additional experiences feature culinary explorations in Riga, access to Norway’s Folgefonna National Park and Pulpit Rock, and the Military Tattoo in Edinburgh.

Alaska: Two Ships, 30 Voyages, 13 Destinations

In 2026, Silversea will offer 30 voyages in Alaska from May to September, visiting 13 destinations. Guests aboard Silver Moon and Silver Whisper will have enhanced access to smaller ports like Valdez, supporting shorter, combinable itineraries for greater flexibility.

Highlights include walking on Mendenhall Glacier, wildlife viewing in Juneau, and immersive pre-and post-cruise programs to Denali National Park and the Canadian Rockies on the Rocky Mountaineer. Culinary experiences will be a focus, featuring S.A.L.T. excursions and Alaska-inspired onboard offerings.

Canada & New England

From September to November 2026, Silver Shadow will embark on four voyages through Canada and New England, showcasing the stunning fall foliage across 10 destinations, including the Saguenay Fjord and Nova Scotia. This experience emphasizes intimacy, with Silver Shadow accessing smaller ports like Charlottetown.

Guests will enjoy extended stays in cities like Portland, Boston, and Halifax, allowing for leisurely exploration and relaxation onboard between excursions.

Silversea’s ‘Save. Indulge. Explore.’ Promotion

Book by October 31, 2024, to take advantage of Silversea’s ‘Save. Indulge. Explore.’ promotion, offering savings of up to USD 3,000 per suite on most Door-to-Door and Port-to-Port All-Inclusive fares and a reduced deposit of just 15%. Valid for voyages across all seven continents in 2024, 2025, and 2026, this promotion can be combined with Silversea’s fare guarantee, Venetian Society savings, and other promotional offers.

Head to the Silversea website for more information!