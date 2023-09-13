Royal Caribbean To Open Icon Of The Seas Ahead Of Schedule

In light of the positive reaction to the new Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International has decided to launch the much-anticipated 7-night itinerary from Miami earlier than planned by three months!

Guests can begin booking their stateroom and cruise vacation today on Royal Caribbean’s website!

“Since Icon of the Seas was revealed almost a year ago, the response has been unprecedented by every measure,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, of Royal Caribbean International. “Families and friends are looking for vacations where everyone can make memories their way without compromise, and that’s what we set out to create in its best form with Icon more than five years ago. The excitement has only continued to build, making it clear that we’ve designed a revolutionary experience that reflects how consumers want to travel today and for years to come.”

NEW ITINERARIES

7-night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas – Sailing from Miami

New vacation spots like Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Philipsburg, St. Maarten, and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas offer vacationers an array of stunning locales. Every cruise itinerary includes visiting Royal Caribbean’s world-famous Palm Beach at CocoCay, an award-winning private island, and the latest attraction, Hideaway Beach, a new exclusive beachfront paradise that opens its doors to adults in January 2024.

These voyages also offer two to three sea days, making them perfect for those seeking a vacation experience.

7-night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas – Sailing from Miami

Embarking from Miami, the 7-night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas itinerary offers island-hopping adventures that take travelers to exotic destinations such as Costa Maya, Cozumel, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras. Guests can enjoy all the attractions at Perfect Day at CocoCay – the world’s top family vacation spot, complemented by two days at sea full of fun and relaxation.

Icon is a one-of-a-kind vacation destination, offering a unique blend of resort-style amenities, beachy vibes, and thrilling theme park adventures unparalleled in the industry. Guests can explore six groundbreaking water slides, an expansive range of seven pools – one for every day of the week, and a kid-friendly neighborhood with activities to keep young families full of delight all day. Find additional details about Icon by visiting Royal’s website today!