Brightline, the eco-friendly, intercity rail revealed the official date for the opening of the Orlando Station!

Beginning on September 22, 2023, travel from the Brightline South Florida stations, Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach to Orlando!

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.”

To share in the excitement, Brightline is offering a limited time one-way SMART fare ticket starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids.

Groups of 4+ will save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares.

One-way PREMIUM fares will steer at $149.

Starting this fall, students with eligible email domains can receive up to 25 percent of SMART rides after creating a Brightline account using an active college or university email .

To learn more about where Brightline can take you next, visit the Explore Reason to Ride page.

