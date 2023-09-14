Holland America Line Donates To Charities In Honor Of Anniversary

Yesterday, Holland America Line hosted an event aboard the brand’s Zaandam ship to celebrate 25 years with Massport and 150 years as a company! During the celebration, HAL gave a commemorative plaque to Massport and the International Longshoremen’s Association. The cruise line donated $5,000 to Boston-based organizations, the Edgerley Family South Boston Boys and Girls Club, South Boston Neighborhood House, and Labouré Center!

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

Guests in attendance:

Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line President.

Lisa Wieland, Chief Executive Officer Massport.

Massachusetts State Senator Nick Collins.

Massachusetts State Representative David Biele.

Bernie O’Donnell and George McEvoy, Vice Presidents of International.

The Longshoremen’s Association, Martha Sheridan (CEO of Meet Boston), and Ambassador Ray Flynn (who advocated for Flynn Cruiseport in the 80s as Mayor of Boston).

Josh Davis, Executive Director of the Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club.

Kathy Lafferty, Executive Director of South Boston Neighborhood House.

Maureen Murray, Stewardship Manager, Labouré Center.

“For more than two decades, Holland America Line’s has been cruising from Boston to Canada/New England, Europe and even the Caribbean, and we are honored to celebrate not only our 150th Anniversary, but our 25th Anniversary with Massport, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the City of Boston,” said Holland America Line President, Gus Antorcha. “Boston is a key homeport for our brand, with two ships here for the summer and fall. We’re thrilled to celebrate these milestones today, as well as honor three organizations that make significant contributions to the city and people of Boston.”

MORE ABOUT THE CHARITIES

The Edgerley Family South Boston Club

The organization helps young people build strong character and recognize their full potential as responsible citizens and leaders.

The Mission of the South Boston Neighborhood House

Support family and neighborhood life in South Boston.

The South Boston Neighborhood House is the oldest continuously operated, community-based non-profit in South Boston.

The Labouré Center

Supports communities throughout Eastern Massachusetts by providing services to the most vulnerable populations.

HOLLAND’S 150TH ANNIVERSARY

Throughout 2023, Holland America Line is celebrating its 150th year with plaque exchanges around the world, port donations, and memorable events across its fleet of 11 ships, commemorating its founding on April 18, 1873.

“We are delighted to celebrate Holland America Line’s 150th Anniversary today with our state and local partners at Flynn Cruiseport Boston,” said Lisa Wieland, Chief Executive Officer, Massport. “Cruising plays a very important role in our visitor economy, supporting thousands of jobs and serving as an economic engine for the Commonwealth. We appreciate our long-standing relationship with Holland America Line and their partnership in growing tourism in the region. We also want to thank Holland America Line for their donations to the South Boston organizations which will positively impact more lives due to their generosity.”